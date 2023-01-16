Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Nubia’s latest RedMagic-branded gaming smartphone is going global. After launching in China in December, the RedMagic 8 Pro will be available worldwide starting February 2, 2023 with prices starting at $649 for a model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

All versions of the phone feature a FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and a cooling system that combines passive and active elements (there’s a vapor chamber, heat pipes, and a high-speed fan).

Available in matte black or “void” transparent color options, the phone has an aesthetic design that’s definitely geared toward gamers. But it also packs features that you don’t usually find in a phone in this price range including a flagship-class processor, 120 Hz display.

Other features that make it clear this is a gaming phone include shoulder air trigger buttons, RGB lighting effects (on the void model), and a display with no visible cut-outs for the selfie camera (the phone uses an under-display camera instead).

It also has a 6,000 mAh battery, comes with a 65W fast charger, and support for WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC.

Here’s an overview of key specs for the RedMagic 8 Pro Global Edition:

RedMagic 8 Pro specs
Display6.8 inches
2480 x 1116 pixels
AMOLED
120 Hz refresh rate
960 Hz touch sampling rate
Gorilla Glass 5
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
RAM / StorageLPDDR5x + UFS 4
12GB + 256GB (matte black)
16GB + 512GB (void transparent)
CoolingICE 11 Cooling System (with 20,000 RPM active fan, vapor chamber, copper coil, graphene, heat-conducting gel, and heat dissipation plates).
TriggersDual shoulder triggers (520 Hz)
Cameras (rear)50MP Samsung GN5
8MP wide-angle (120 degrees)
2MP macro
Camera (front)16MP under-display camera
WirelessWiFi 7
Bluetooth 5.3
NFC
5G
PortsUSB Type-C
3.5mm audio
AudioStereo speakers
3 microphones
3.5mm audio jack
SensorsFingerprint sensor
Battery6,000 mAh
Charging65W USB-C
OSAndroid 13 / RedMagic 6.0
Dimensions164.5 x 77 x 9.5mm
Weight228 grams
Price12GB + 256GB for $649 / Є649 / £579 / 906.9 SGD
16GB + 512GB for $799 / Є749 / £709 / 1,119 SGD
Regional Availability
  • North America: Canada and the United States
  • Europe: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Croatia, Luxembourg, the Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, The United Kingdom, Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, Estonia, Portugal, Finland, Romania, France, Slovakia, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Spain, Sweden, Ireland, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Malta
  • Asia Pacific: Hong Kong (China SAR), Indonesia, Macau (China SAR), Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia
  • Middle East: Israel, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt
  • Latin America: Mexico, Peru, and Chile

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.