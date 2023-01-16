Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Nubia’s latest RedMagic-branded gaming smartphone is going global. After launching in China in December, the RedMagic 8 Pro will be available worldwide starting February 2, 2023 with prices starting at $649 for a model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
All versions of the phone feature a FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and a cooling system that combines passive and active elements (there’s a vapor chamber, heat pipes, and a high-speed fan).
Available in matte black or “void” transparent color options, the phone has an aesthetic design that’s definitely geared toward gamers. But it also packs features that you don’t usually find in a phone in this price range including a flagship-class processor, 120 Hz display.
Other features that make it clear this is a gaming phone include shoulder air trigger buttons, RGB lighting effects (on the void model), and a display with no visible cut-outs for the selfie camera (the phone uses an under-display camera instead).
It also has a 6,000 mAh battery, comes with a 65W fast charger, and support for WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC.
Here’s an overview of key specs for the RedMagic 8 Pro Global Edition:
|RedMagic 8 Pro specs
|Display
|6.8 inches
2480 x 1116 pixels
AMOLED
120 Hz refresh rate
960 Hz touch sampling rate
Gorilla Glass 5
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|RAM / Storage
|LPDDR5x + UFS 4
12GB + 256GB (matte black)
16GB + 512GB (void transparent)
|Cooling
|ICE 11 Cooling System (with 20,000 RPM active fan, vapor chamber, copper coil, graphene, heat-conducting gel, and heat dissipation plates).
|Triggers
|Dual shoulder triggers (520 Hz)
|Cameras (rear)
|50MP Samsung GN5
8MP wide-angle (120 degrees)
2MP macro
|Camera (front)
|16MP under-display camera
|Wireless
|WiFi 7
Bluetooth 5.3
NFC
5G
|Ports
|USB Type-C
3.5mm audio
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
3 microphones
3.5mm audio jack
|Sensors
|Fingerprint sensor
|Battery
|6,000 mAh
|Charging
|65W USB-C
|OS
|Android 13 / RedMagic 6.0
|Dimensions
|164.5 x 77 x 9.5mm
|Weight
|228 grams
|Price
|12GB + 256GB for $649 / Є649 / £579 / 906.9 SGD
16GB + 512GB for $799 / Є749 / £709 / 1,119 SGD
|Regional Availability