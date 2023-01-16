Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Nubia’s latest RedMagic-branded gaming smartphone is going global. After launching in China in December, the RedMagic 8 Pro will be available worldwide starting February 2, 2023 with prices starting at $649 for a model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

All versions of the phone feature a FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and a cooling system that combines passive and active elements (there’s a vapor chamber, heat pipes, and a high-speed fan).

Available in matte black or “void” transparent color options, the phone has an aesthetic design that’s definitely geared toward gamers. But it also packs features that you don’t usually find in a phone in this price range including a flagship-class processor, 120 Hz display.

Other features that make it clear this is a gaming phone include shoulder air trigger buttons, RGB lighting effects (on the void model), and a display with no visible cut-outs for the selfie camera (the phone uses an under-display camera instead).

It also has a 6,000 mAh battery, comes with a 65W fast charger, and support for WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC.

Here’s an overview of key specs for the RedMagic 8 Pro Global Edition:

RedMagic 8 Pro specs Display 6.8 inches

2480 x 1116 pixels

AMOLED

120 Hz refresh rate

960 Hz touch sampling rate

Gorilla Glass 5 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM / Storage LPDDR5x + UFS 4

12GB + 256GB (matte black)

16GB + 512GB (void transparent) Cooling ICE 11 Cooling System (with 20,000 RPM active fan, vapor chamber, copper coil, graphene, heat-conducting gel, and heat dissipation plates). Triggers Dual shoulder triggers (520 Hz) Cameras (rear) 50MP Samsung GN5

8MP wide-angle (120 degrees)

2MP macro Camera (front) 16MP under-display camera Wireless WiFi 7

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC

5G Ports USB Type-C

3.5mm audio Audio Stereo speakers

3 microphones

3.5mm audio jack Sensors Fingerprint sensor Battery 6,000 mAh Charging 65W USB-C OS Android 13 / RedMagic 6.0 Dimensions 164.5 x 77 x 9.5mm Weight 228 grams Price 12GB + 256GB for $649 / Є649 / £579 / 906.9 SGD

16GB + 512GB for $799 / Є749 / £709 / 1,119 SGD Regional Availability North America : Canada and the United States

: Canada and the United States Europe : Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Croatia, Luxembourg, the Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, The United Kingdom, Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, Estonia, Portugal, Finland, Romania, France, Slovakia, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Spain, Sweden, Ireland, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Malta

: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Croatia, Luxembourg, the Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, The United Kingdom, Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, Estonia, Portugal, Finland, Romania, France, Slovakia, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Spain, Sweden, Ireland, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Malta Asia Pacific : Hong Kong (China SAR), Indonesia, Macau (China SAR), Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia

: Hong Kong (China SAR), Indonesia, Macau (China SAR), Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia Middle East : Israel, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt

: Israel, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt Latin America : Mexico, Peru, and Chile

