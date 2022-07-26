Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

After launching in China earlier this month, the REDMAGIC 7S Pro gaming phone is going international, with prices ranging from $729 for a model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage to $899 for an 18GB/512GB model.

But it’s not just the ridiculous amount of memory (by modern smartphone standards) that makes the latest in Nubia’s line of gaming phones stand out.

The phone also features a “10-layer” cooling system that includes a fan with 0.1mm blades and RGB lighting, and speeds up to 20,000 RPM, a liquid cooling heat sink, conductive gel, a graphene heat storage plate, copper foil, an aluminum frame, and a vapor chamber.

Other gaming-centric features include shoulder trigger buttons with a 520 Hz touch sampling rate and 7.4ms response time and a game boost button that triggers a Game Space utility for snapping screenshots, taking notes, and setting game-specific reminders, among other things.

The REDMAGIC 7S Pro features a 6.8 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 960 Hz touch sampling rate and 600 nits max brightness, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, LPDDR5-6400 memory, and UFS 3.1 storage.

It has a 5,000 mAh dual cell battery and support for 65W fast charging (and the phone actually comes with a 65W charger in the box, something that’s not always a given these days).

There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor, three rear cameras (64MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro), and a 16MP under-display front-facing camera plus 3 microphones, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and stereo speakers.

Optional accessories include “turbo coolers” which are basically clip-on external fans for even more cooling power.

The REDMAGIC 7S Pro goes up for pre-order from REDMAGIC.gg and Amazon starting August 2nd, 2022, with general availability starting August 9th.