The Razer Edge is a handheld gaming device that consists of an Android tablet with a 6.8 inch display and a detachable controller that fits onto the sides when you need it, but which can be removed when you don’t.

First announced last fall, the Razer Edge will go on sale later this month. A WiFi-only model will be available from Razer.com for $400 and customers who want a 5G model will be able to pick one up from Verizon.

While the Razer Edge is hardly the first Android-based game console, it stands out in a few ways.

The Logitech G Cloud, for example, was designed first and foremost as a cloud gaming device. So it ships with a mid-range processor. The Razer Edge, meanwhile, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 chip which was meant for gaming devices. While the chip is more than a year old at this point, the Razer Edge will be the first commercial product that I’m aware of to use it.

And unlike most Android phones, the Razer Edge has a fan for active cooling, which could help with performance during extended gaming sessions.

It also ships with Razer’s new Kishi V2 Pro detachable game controller, which has analog triggers, microswitch buttons, haptic feedback, and a 3.5mm audio passthrough port.

That said, while the hardware itself well may be worth $400, it remains to be seen how much demand there is for a dedicated handheld gaming device that ships with Android but doesn’t make phone calls. This isn’t a console that can replace your phone… and that makes me wonder if some folks wouldn’t prefer to just buy a controller and slap it on their existing phone to save $300 or so.

Here’s a run-down of some key specs for the Razer Edge:

Razer Edge / Edge 5G specs Display 6.8 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels

AMOLED

Up to 144 Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 RAM 8GB

LPDDR5 Storage 128GB UFS 3.1 Battery 5,000 mAh Connectivity WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

5G model: mmWave and sub-6GHz, 4G LTE Cat 22 Ports 1 x USB Type-C

1 x microSD card reader (up to 2TB)

1 x SIM card slot Audio 2 x speakers

2 x digital mics

1 x 3.5mm audio jack (in Razer Kishi v2 controller) Camera 5MP front-facing (1080p/60fps) Software Android 12 Dimensions 260 x 85 x 11mm Weight 264 grams (tablet)

401 grams (tablet + controller) Pricing/availability $400 / January 26 (WiFi model)

$??? / January 26 (Verizon 5G)