The new Razer Blade 15 is a 4.4 pound gaming laptop with a 15.6 inch QHD display featuring a 240 Hz refresh rate, a 13th-gen Intel Core H-series processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-series graphics.

It’s available now for $2500 and up.

The new model is more compact than the Razer Blade 16 and Razer Blade 18 models that the company launched in January… but it’s also a bit less powerful. Those laptops feature 55-watt Intel Core i9-13950HX 24-core, 32-thread processors and support for up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU while the Razer Blade 15 has a 45-watt Core i7-13800H 14-core, 20-thread chip and comes with a choice of NVIDIA GeForce RX 4060 or RTX 4070 graphics.

Razer says its new 15 inch laptop is 25 percent smaller than the Razer Blade 16 despite having a screen that’s almost as large. So it’s not surprising that the company put slightly less powerful hardware inside in an effort to balance performance and portability without having the system overheat (there’s a fan and “enhanced vapor chamber cooling”).

The Razer Blade 15 ships standard with 16GB of DDR5-5200 dual-channel memory (which is user upgradeable) and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD (there’s room inside the chassis for a second M.2 SSD).

Ports include:

2 x Thunderbolt 4

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI2.1

1 x SD card reader

1 x 3.5mm audio combo jack

And the laptop features stereo speakers, dual microphones, a full HD webcam with an IR camera for face recognition, support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, and an 80 Wh battery.

The Razer Blade 15 comes with a 230 watt power adapter.