The Razer Blade 14 is a compact gaming laptop with an AMD Ryzen processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics.

Last year Razer introduced a model with a Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and support for up to an RTX 3080 Ti GPU. Now the company has launched an updated version with a Ryzen 9 7940HS processor and support for up to an NVIDIA RTX 4070 GPU.

The updated model weighs 1.84 kg (4.05 pounds) and measures 18mm thick (0.71 inches), making it a tiny bit thicker and heavier than last year’s laptop, which was 1.78 kg and 16.8mm (3.92 pounds and 0.66 inches).

But not only does the new model have a faster processor and the latest graphics options, but it also comes with a bigger battery (68.1 WHr, up from 61.6 WHr). Razer says users can expect up to 10 hours of battery life (or substantially less while gaming).

The laptop ain’t cheap: prices start at $2400 for a model with RTX 4060 graphics, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. You can also pay $2800 for a version with 32GB of memory and RTX 4070 graphics.

You do get a lot of premium features for that price though. The new Razer Blade 14 ships standard with a 14 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel anti-glare matte display with AMD FreeSync support. The notebook has an M.2 slot for user-upgradeable PCIe 4.0 x4 solid state storage. And while you can order the system with up to 32GB of DDR5-5600 memory, it support sup to 64GB of total memory.

Other features include a backlit keyboard with per-key RGB lighting, a Precision glass touchpad, a 1080p webcam with IR support for Windows Hello face identification, a 230W power adapter, and ports including:

2 x USB4 Type-C (w/DisplayPort 1.4 and USB Power Delivery)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm audio

The laptop has an aluminum body and comes in black or “mercury” white color options.

Folks looking to save a few bucks can also still pick up last year’s Razer Blade 14 with a Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and RTX 30 series graphics. It’s now on sale for 10% off, which brings the starting price down to $1800 for a model with RTX 3060 graphics, a 1920 x 1080 pixel 144 Hz display, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

