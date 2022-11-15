The Razer Blade 14 (2022) is a compact gaming laptop that weighs less than four pounds, but packs premium specs including an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, NVIDIA RTX 30-series graphics, and up to a 165 Hz display.

When Razer first launched the laptop earlier this year, the company noted that its two USB Type-C ports topped out at USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds. But now Razer is upgrading those ports to USB4 for new and existing customers. All you need is a firmware update.

This is the second time this month that a laptop maker has effectively upgraded the USB ports on a laptop by rolling out new software. Framework recently released a firmware update turns the USB4 ports on its laptops with 12th-gen processors into Thunderbolt 4 ports, thus ensuring wider compatibility with Thunderbolt-enabled accessories.

But the bump from USB 3.2 Gen 2 to USB4 is an even bigger one, enabling support for things like external graphics docks.

The firmware also enables the Microsoft Pluton security chip that’s built into AMD’s Ryzen 6000 series mobile processors, but which had not been used in Razer’s latest 14 inch laptop until now.

via @Razer, The Verge, and Microsoft