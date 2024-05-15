The company behind the Raspberry Pi line of single-board computers, accessories, and related products like the RP2040 microcontroller is planning to go public. Raspberry Pi Ltd has issued an “expected intention to float” notice indicating plans to launch an IPO on the London Stock Exchange.

While the move could help the company generate revenue that could be pumped back into product development, manufacturing, and distribution some of the most interesting bits in the document are Raspberry Pi’s explanation of just who’s actually buying and its products these days.

When the first Raspberry Pi single-board computer hit the streets in 2012, it was positioned as a small, cheap, low-power computer for the educational market. A dozen years later the company has sold more than 60 million single-board computers and compute modules to customers in over 70 countries.

7.4 million units of those sales came in 2023 alone, with 72 percent of those units going to the “industrial and embedded market”, while only 28 percent went to the “enthusiast and education” market. Raspberry Pi also entered a third market (semiconductors) with the launch of its RP2040 chip in 2021.

Much of the rest of the document talks about Raspberry Pi’s revenue growth, expansion opportunities, and the eco-friendly nature of its products (which use less energy than most desktops, include far less casing plastic, and require less wastewater during manufacturing).

This isn’t the first time Raspberry Pi has considered an IPO. The company toyed with the idea of going public in 2022, but scrapped the idea at the time (quite likely due to the company’s troubles keeping up with demand around that time).

While Raspberry Pi Ltd is currently a privately held company looking to go public, it would remain a subsidiary of the Raspberry Pi Foundation, which is a UK-based charity founded in 2008 that continues to be focused on “promoting interest in computer science among young people.” Since the for-profit business was spun off in 2013, it has “distributed approximately $50m in dividends to the foundation.”

via The Times and Bloomberg

