Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Radxa Zero 3W is a single-board computer that measures just 65 x 30mm (2.6″ x 1.2″) and features a Rockchip RK3566 quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor with Mali-G52-2EE graphics and an integrated neural processing unit.
Coming soon for $15 and up, it’s the Radxa’s latest alternative to the Raspberry Pi Zero.
This isn’t Radxa’s first rodeo. The company launched a first-gen Radxa Zero in 2021, but the new model has a faster processor and support for up to twice as much RAM.
The Radxa Zero 3W features:
- Processor: Rockchip RK3566 processor
- RAM: 1GB to 8GB of LPDDR4 memory
- Storage: microSD card reader plus optional eMMC 5.1 (8GB to 64GB available)
- Ports:
- 1 x USB 3.0 Type-C host port
- 1 x USB 2.0 Type-C OTG port
- 1 x micro HDMI
- Other I/O:
- 40-pin GPIO header
- MIPI-CSI camera connector
- Wireless:
- WiFi 4 (although this may be upgraded to WiFi 6 before launch)
- BT 5
- Antenna connector
According to CNX Software, the specs haven’t been finalized, so it’s possible that the board could feature a WiFi 6 module rather than WiFI 4 by the time it’s ready to ship. And Radxa is also said to be working on a Radxa Zero 3E variant that lacks WiFi, but has a Gigabit Ethernet port instead.
The $15 starting price gets you a model with 1GB of RAM and no eMMC storage. But there are a number of other memory/storage configurations available:
- 1GB RAM / no storage for $15
- 1GB RAM / 8GB eMMC for $20
- 2GB RAM / no storage for $20
- 2GB RAM / 16GB eMMC for $30
- 4GB RAM / no storage for $30
- 4GB RAM / 32GB eMMC for $45
- 8GB RAM / no storage for $45
- 8GB RAM / 64GB eMMC for F65
You can also add $1 to the purchase price to get a set of GPIO pins mounted to the 40-pin header.
The system is designed to work with a 5V/1A USB-C power supply, supports 1080p/60 video output.
I have been wanting to test-drive Armbian on RK3566 and this looks like a nice board to do that. I also like how 1GB ram is the minimum… wake-up Raspberry guys.
This is definitely interesting. Stock for the Pi Zero 2 W has been way worse than the normal Pi 4 boards, and it’s looking quite long in the tooth (especially since it’s limited to only 512MB of RAM). Between the increased memory and the processor jump — 4xA55 @ 1.6 GHz in the RK3566 vs 4xA53 @ 1 GHz in the RP3A0 — this board should be quite usable for general-purpose work. It won’t be as fast as a Pi 4 with its A72 cores, but still. If I can get hands on it for a sane price, it’ll definitely be a potential replacement for the Zero 2.