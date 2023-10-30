Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Radxa Zero 3W is a single-board computer that measures just 65 x 30mm (2.6″ x 1.2″) and features a Rockchip RK3566 quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor with Mali-G52-2EE graphics and an integrated neural processing unit.

Coming soon for $15 and up, it’s the Radxa’s latest alternative to the Raspberry Pi Zero.

This isn’t Radxa’s first rodeo. The company launched a first-gen Radxa Zero in 2021, but the new model has a faster processor and support for up to twice as much RAM.

The Radxa Zero 3W features:

Processor : Rockchip RK3566 processor

: Rockchip RK3566 processor RAM : 1GB to 8GB of LPDDR4 memory

: 1GB to 8GB of LPDDR4 memory Storage : microSD card reader plus optional eMMC 5.1 (8GB to 64GB available)

: microSD card reader plus optional eMMC 5.1 (8GB to 64GB available) Ports : 1 x USB 3.0 Type-C host port 1 x USB 2.0 Type-C OTG port 1 x micro HDMI

: Other I/O : 40-pin GPIO header MIPI-CSI camera connector

: Wireless : WiFi 4 (although this may be upgraded to WiFi 6 before launch) BT 5 Antenna connector

:

According to CNX Software, the specs haven’t been finalized, so it’s possible that the board could feature a WiFi 6 module rather than WiFI 4 by the time it’s ready to ship. And Radxa is also said to be working on a Radxa Zero 3E variant that lacks WiFi, but has a Gigabit Ethernet port instead.

The $15 starting price gets you a model with 1GB of RAM and no eMMC storage. But there are a number of other memory/storage configurations available:

1GB RAM / no storage for $15

1GB RAM / 8GB eMMC for $20

2GB RAM / no storage for $20

2GB RAM / 16GB eMMC for $30

4GB RAM / no storage for $30

4GB RAM / 32GB eMMC for $45

8GB RAM / no storage for $45

8GB RAM / 64GB eMMC for F65

You can also add $1 to the purchase price to get a set of GPIO pins mounted to the 40-pin header.

The system is designed to work with a 5V/1A USB-C power supply, supports 1080p/60 video output.

