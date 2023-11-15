A few weeks after introducing the Radxa Zero 3W single-board computer with a Raspberry Pi Zero-like form-factor and Rockchip RK3566 processor, Radxa has unveiled a second model with the same chip and a similar design… but a few key differences.

The biggest change? While the Radxa Zero 3W supports WiFi and Bluetooth, the Radxa Zero 3E does not. What it does have, though, is a Gigabit Ethernet port.

Not only does that mean you should be able to get a more reliable network connection, but since the 3E model supports 1 Gbps speeds, it also supports connections that are about twice as fast as the 3W, which is limited to 802.11n (WiFi 4) speeds of up to 450 Mbps).

Of course, an Ethernet jack and supporting hardware takes up space, so not only does the Zero 3E lack a wireless chip, but it also foregoes the optional onboard eMMC storage.

Otherwise, the two little computers are pretty similar, aside from the placement of the MIPI_CSSI port, and the fact that the version with the Ethernet jack has a slightly larger footprint, since that connector sticks out a bit past the edge of the board.

Radxa Zero 3E Radxa Zero 3W Processor Rockchip RK3566

4 x Cortex-A55 @ 1.6 GHz

Mali-G52-2EE GPU Memory 1GB / 2GB / 4GB / 8GB

LPDDR4 Storage microSD card reader microSD card reader

8GB / 16GB / 32GB / 64GB eMMC options Connectivity 1 x Gigabit Ethernet port with PoE support (PoE HAT required) WiFi 4

Bluetooth 5.0 USB 1 x USB 3.0 Type-C Host

1 x USB 2.0Type-C OTG Display 1 x micro HDMI (1080p@60fps) Camera 1 x MIPI-CSI Other I/O 40-pin GPIO header Dimensions 70 x 30mm 65 x 30mm

Radxa hasn’t announced pricing or availability details for the Zero 3E yet, but the Radxa Zero 3W should be available soon from AllnetChina for $15 and up.

via LinuxGizmos

