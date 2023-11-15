A few weeks after introducing the Radxa Zero 3W single-board computer with a Raspberry Pi Zero-like form-factor and Rockchip RK3566 processor, Radxa has unveiled a second model with the same chip and a similar design… but a few key differences.
The biggest change? While the Radxa Zero 3W supports WiFi and Bluetooth, the Radxa Zero 3E does not. What it does have, though, is a Gigabit Ethernet port.
Not only does that mean you should be able to get a more reliable network connection, but since the 3E model supports 1 Gbps speeds, it also supports connections that are about twice as fast as the 3W, which is limited to 802.11n (WiFi 4) speeds of up to 450 Mbps).
Of course, an Ethernet jack and supporting hardware takes up space, so not only does the Zero 3E lack a wireless chip, but it also foregoes the optional onboard eMMC storage.
Otherwise, the two little computers are pretty similar, aside from the placement of the MIPI_CSSI port, and the fact that the version with the Ethernet jack has a slightly larger footprint, since that connector sticks out a bit past the edge of the board.
|Radxa Zero 3E
|Radxa Zero 3W
|Processor
|Rockchip RK3566
4 x Cortex-A55 @ 1.6 GHz
Mali-G52-2EE GPU
|Memory
|1GB / 2GB / 4GB / 8GB
LPDDR4
|Storage
|microSD card reader
|microSD card reader
8GB / 16GB / 32GB / 64GB eMMC options
|Connectivity
|1 x Gigabit Ethernet port with PoE support (PoE HAT required)
|WiFi 4
Bluetooth 5.0
|USB
|1 x USB 3.0 Type-C Host
1 x USB 2.0Type-C OTG
|Display
|1 x micro HDMI (1080p@60fps)
|Camera
|1 x MIPI-CSI
|Other I/O
|40-pin GPIO header
|Dimensions
|70 x 30mm
|65 x 30mm
Radxa hasn’t announced pricing or availability details for the Zero 3E yet, but the Radxa Zero 3W should be available soon from AllnetChina for $15 and up.
via LinuxGizmos
I really like these wee SBCs, they are fine for single-purpose deployments. Have a handful of Radxa 2W versions, which currently occupy shelf space, have only gone so far as to boot Armbian on them, to prove them. “Some day” LOL.
I’m a bit surprised that the ethernet port isn’t POE. I guess that would’ve driven the price too high, or perhaps the average customer of the Zero isn’t generally an owner of POE equipment. I guess supply USB power is probably cheaper than supplying POE power, now that I think about it.
One of the great advantages of these SBCs is power consumption; I’m curious to read about the power consumption on a wired 8GB DDR system running full out.
Looking at PoE to USB adapters, I think it’s more likely that the circuitry needed to go down from 48 volts to 5 volts just wouldn’t fit on a board that small.