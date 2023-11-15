A few weeks after introducing the Radxa Zero 3W single-board computer with a Raspberry Pi Zero-like form-factor and Rockchip RK3566 processor, Radxa has unveiled a second model with the same chip and a similar design… but a few key differences.

The biggest change? While the Radxa Zero 3W supports WiFi and Bluetooth, the Radxa Zero 3E does not. What it does have, though, is a Gigabit Ethernet port.

Radxa Zero 3E

Not only does that mean you should be able to get a more reliable network connection, but since the 3E model supports 1 Gbps speeds, it also supports connections that are about twice as fast as the 3W, which is limited to 802.11n (WiFi 4) speeds of up to 450 Mbps).

Of course, an Ethernet jack and supporting hardware takes up space, so not only does the Zero 3E lack a wireless chip, but it also foregoes the optional onboard eMMC storage.

Otherwise, the two little computers are pretty similar, aside from the placement of the MIPI_CSSI port, and the fact that the version with the Ethernet jack has a slightly larger footprint, since that connector sticks out a bit past the edge of the board.

Radxa Zero 3ERadxa Zero 3W
ProcessorRockchip RK3566
4 x Cortex-A55 @ 1.6 GHz
Mali-G52-2EE GPU
Memory1GB / 2GB / 4GB / 8GB
LPDDR4
StoragemicroSD card readermicroSD card reader
8GB / 16GB / 32GB / 64GB eMMC options
Connectivity1 x Gigabit Ethernet port with PoE support (PoE HAT required)WiFi 4
Bluetooth 5.0
USB1 x USB 3.0 Type-C Host
1 x USB 2.0Type-C OTG
Display1 x micro HDMI (1080p@60fps)
Camera1 x MIPI-CSI
Other I/O40-pin GPIO header
Dimensions70 x 30mm65 x 30mm

Radxa hasn’t announced pricing or availability details for the Zero 3E yet, but the Radxa Zero 3W should be available soon from AllnetChina for $15 and up.

via LinuxGizmos

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Subscribe to Liliputing via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 9,506 other subscribers

Join the Conversation

2 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. I really like these wee SBCs, they are fine for single-purpose deployments. Have a handful of Radxa 2W versions, which currently occupy shelf space, have only gone so far as to boot Armbian on them, to prove them. “Some day” LOL.
    I’m a bit surprised that the ethernet port isn’t POE. I guess that would’ve driven the price too high, or perhaps the average customer of the Zero isn’t generally an owner of POE equipment. I guess supply USB power is probably cheaper than supplying POE power, now that I think about it.
    One of the great advantages of these SBCs is power consumption; I’m curious to read about the power consumption on a wired 8GB DDR system running full out.

    Reply

    1. Looking at PoE to USB adapters, I think it’s more likely that the circuitry needed to go down from 48 volts to 5 volts just wouldn’t fit on a board that small.

      Reply