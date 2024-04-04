Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Radxa Zero 2 Pro is single-board computer with an Amlogic A311D processor featuring four ARM Cortex-A73 high-performance CPU cores, two Cortex-A53 efficiency cores, Mali-G52 MP4 graphics, and a neural processing unit with up to 5 TOPS of on-device AI performance.

It also features a surprising amount of I/O features packed into a really tiny package: the Radxa Zero 2 Pro measures just 65 x 36mm (2.6″ x 1.4″), making it just a little (6mm) wider than a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W. But it’s also substantially more expensive than Raspberry Pi’s little computer.

A Radxa Zero 2 Pro with 4GB of LPDDR4 memory and 16GB of eMMC 4.1 storage is now available for $65 from Arace or Allnet China.

Theoretically prices are supposed to start at $55 for model with 4GB of RAM and no storage, but that version isn’t in stock yet. Higher priced configurations with up to 8GB of RAM and 32GB of storage are also listed, but unavailable at time of publication.

Each version of the little computer features:

1 x USB 3.0 Type-C Host port

1 x USB 2.0 Type-C OTG/Host port

1 x micro HDMI 2.0 port (4K/60fps)

1 x microSD card reader

1 x MIPI-DSI display connector

1 x MIPI-CS camera connector

1 x 40-pin GPIO header

The Radxa Zero 2 Pro also supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity and has an external antenna connector. And there’s an optional heat sink + fan that sells for less than $8.

Radxa provides Debian and Ubuntu Server images for the board on its website, and there are Manjaro and Armbian images available from GitHub. The company says the Zero 2 Pro should also support Android, but I don’t see any builds of that operating system available for download yet.

You can find more information and documentation for the Radxa Zero 2 Pro at the Radxa wiki.

via Radxa Blog

