The Radxa X2L is a phone-sized single-board computer that measure 155 x 80mm (6.1″ x 3.1″). But unlike most phones, this little computer has a set of full-sized ports including Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C and USB-A, HDMI, and a headphone jack.

It also has an Intel Celeron J4125 processor, which is a 10-watt, 4-core, 4-thread chip with Intel UHD graphics that should be compatible with a wide range of operating systems including Windows, Android, and most GNU/Linux distributions. And it’s cheap: prices start at $39. The Radxa X2L is available now from ARACE and Allnet China.

The starting price is for a model with 2GB of LPDDR4-2400 RAM and no storage, but you can also opt for 4GB or 8GB of RAM, and the 8GB model is available with an optional 32GB eMMC flash storage module. Prices top out at $79 or $82 for the 8GB/32GB configuration, depending on which store you buy from.

The system also has an M.2 2280 slot that you can use for a PCIe 2.0 x4 NVMe SSD, a second M.2 socket for an optional wireless card, and plenty of I/O options including:

2 x HDMI ports

1 x Gigabit Ethernet port

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A ports

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A ports

1 x USB Type-C port (for power)

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x 40-pin GPIO header

Radxa also includes a Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller that handles the GPIO interface, support for an optional RTC battery, and a fan header if you choose to add one, although you could also use this board for passively cooled applications.

The company recommends using at least an 18W USB-C power supply, or 24W if you plan to make use of all the USB ports. The board supports 12V/2A input using USB Power Delivery 2.0.

While the board itself offers an interesting value proposition (it’s not the most powerful x86 mini PC board around, but it’s certainly one of the cheapest with a relatively recent processor), Radxa is also planning to use the board as the basis for an upcoming full-fledged computer called the Palmshell SLiM X2L.

The PC combines a Radxa X2L board featuring 8GB of RAM with a pocket-sized case, a fan for active cooling, and a wireless card with support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0. Radxa will offer models with 128GB, 256GB or 512GB PCIe NVMe SSDs, but users will also be able to bring their own.

Radxa hasn’t announced pricing for the SLiM X2L yet, but it will need to be pretty cheap to compete with a growing number of pocket-sized mini PCs with newer, faster processors on the market.

via CNX Software

