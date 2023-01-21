Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Radxa Rock5 Model A is a single-board computer that’s about the size and shape of a Raspberry Pi 4, but it has a faster processor and support for more memory.

Radxa expects its the board (also known as the ROCK 5A) to begin shipping in the second quarter of 2023. Retail prices will start at around $99, but folks who reserve one now from AllnetChina with a $5 deposit will be able to save $30 when the board goes on sale in a few months.

At the heart of the Rock5 Model A is the same Rockchip RK3588S processor used in the Rock5 Model B, which launched last year. But the Model B is a larger board that measures 100 x 72mm and features a few additional ports.

The Model A features a more compact design that could make it a better fit for projects where space is at a premium… although I suspect the main draw is that the form factory is close enough to the Raspberry Pi Model B that it could be used as a drop-in replacement in some situations.

Rockchip’s RK3588S processor features four ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores at up to 2.4 GHz, four Cortex-A55 cores at up to 1.8 GHz, Mali-G610 MC4 graphics, and a neural processing unit with up to 6 TOPS of hardware-accelerated AI performance and support for 8K/60fps video playback.

The board features LPDDR4X memory and it will be available in three different configurations:

4GB RAM for $99 (or $69 with a pre-order discount)

8GB RAM for $119 (or $89 with a pre-order discount)

16GB RAM for $159 (or $129 with a pre-order discount).

Each model features:

1 x USB Type-C port (for power)

2 x micro HDMI ports (one with 8K/60Hz output, the other with 4K/60Hz support)

1 x USB 3 Type-A OTG/host port

1 x USB 3 Type-A Host port

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A host ports

1 x Gigabit Ethernet port

1 x microSD card reader

1 x eMMC module connector (eMMC 5.1 supported)

1 x M.2 E Key with PCIe 2.1 one-lane, SATA and USB 2.0 support

1 x LCD Display connector (4-lane MIPI-DSI)

1 x Camera connector (1 x 4-lane MIPI-CSI or 2 x 2-lane MIPI-CSI)

40-pin header

There are also a few other odds and ends including a fan connector and RTC battery connector.

Radxa says the ROCK 5A supports up to three displays when using both HDMI ports and the MIPI-DSIC display connector. And you can use an eMMC module, microSD card, or M.2 E Key for storage.

