The Palmshell SLiM X2L is a pocket-sized computer with a 10-watt Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core processor, support for up to two displays, wired and wireless networking, LPDDR4x memory, eMMC storage, and an M.2 slot for user-replaceable PCIe NVMe storage.

First unveiled earlier this year, the Palmshell SLiM X2L is basically a Radxa X2L single-board computer that’s been stuffed inside a small case and configured with a heat sink, fan, and up to a 256GB SSD. It’s now available for purchase from ARACE for $125.

For that price you get a Palmshell SLiM X2L with 8GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage, and a 256GB SSD.

ARACE also sells the Radxa X2L board for folks that would prefer to build their own PC. Prices currently start at $49 for a model with 4GB of RAM and no storage. Select configurations are also available from Allnet China.

Most Radxa products are single board PCs and developer-friendly hardware featuring ARM-based processors. But the X2L has an Intel Celeron chip that may bring broader compatibility with a variety of operating systems including Windows and most GNU/Linux distributions. Just keep in mind that this is a 2019-era processor that won’t deliver quiet the same level of performance as newer low-power chips from Intel like the company’s Alder Lake-N lineup.

The Celeron J4125 is a 4-core, 4-thread processor with support for speeds up to 2.7 GHz and a 750 MHz Intel UHD 600 integrated GPU.

Other features of the Radxa X2L/PalmShell SLiM X2L include LPDDR4x-2400 dual channel memory (soldered to the mainboard), support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, and a set of ports that includes:

2 x HDMI 2.0

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

2 x USB 3.1 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

There’s also a USB-C port, but it’s only used for power. The computer doesn’t come with a power adapter, but should work with any USB-C power supply that supports 12V/3A output.

Another unusual feature of this computer is that it features a Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller for the GPIO interface, adding support for features like an RTC battery and fan header. According to the user manual, the firmware on the RP2040 can also be reflashed, which opens the possibility of running custom firmware.

