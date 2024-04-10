Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Radxa NIO 12L is a single-board computer that’s about the size of a small smartphone, but it has far more ports than you’re likely to find on any phone.

Powered by a MediaTek Genio 1200 octa-core processor, the little board supports up to 16GB of RAM, featured an integrated NPU for hardware-accelerated AI features, and has HDMI input and output ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and five USB 3.0 ports. The Radxa NIO 12L is available for pre-order from ARACE for $99 and up, and it’s expected to begin shipping May 10, 2024.

The starting price is for a model with 4GB of LPDDR4x-4266 RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage, but there are four pricing/configuration options available at launch:

4GB/64GB for $99

8GB/128GB for $119

16GB/256GB for $159

16GB/512GB for $179

The starting price is also for a board with Yocto or Android pre-installed. You can also opt for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, but that drives up the price by $25, presumably because Radxa is partnering with Ubuntu for certification, security, and long-term support (Ubuntu models come with “up to 10 years of security updates and support).

MediaTek’s Genio 1200 processor features four ARM Cortex-A78 cores with support for speeds up to 2.4 GHz, four Cortex-A55 cores at 2 GHz, Mali-G57 graphics, a dual-core Cadence Tensilica VP6 AI accelerator for up to 4 TOPS of AI performance, and a single-core Cadence HiFi 4 audio engine DSP.

The board also has a microSD card reader for removable storage, optional support for an eMMC module, and a set of ports and connectors that includes:

1 x HDMI output (4K/60Hz)

1 x HDMI input (4K/60Hz)

1 x USB 3.0 Type-C (w/DisplayPort Alt mode for 4K/60Hz)

4 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x MIPI-DSI display connector (2K/60Hz)

2 x MIPI-CSI camera connectors

There’s also support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, an RTC battery connector, RGB power/status/user LED, and a 40-pin GPIO header.

The board has three display outputs if you count the HDMI, USB, and MIPI-DSI connectors, but Radxa says you can only use up to two displays simultaneously.

You can either use a 5V USB-C power adapter or use GPIO pins 2 and 4 to connect a power supply. Radxa recommends using at least a 20W power supply if you plan to use all of the board’s USB ports, or 10W if you aren’t connecting any USB peripherals.

The Radxa NIO 12L measures 140 x 75mm (5.5″ x 3″).

via Radxa Forum and CNX Software

