The Radxa E25 is a compact computer designed for networking or IoT applications. It’s a pocket-sized computer with two 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports, optional support for WiFi, Bluetooth, and 4G or 5G wireless connections, an M.2 2242 slot and microSD card reader that can be used for storage, and support for up to 8GB of RAM.

It’s also a somewhat modular system that’s built around a Radxa CM3 compute module, a carrier board, and a plastic case. The Radxa E25 is available from AllnetChina for $59 and up.

The starting price is for a model with 2GB of LPDDR4 memory and 8GB of eMMC storage, but there are also 4GB/16GB ($75) and 8GB/32GB ($109) options available.

Each version features a compute module with a 2 GHz Rockchip RK3568 quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor featuring Mali-G42 graphics and a neural processing unit with up to 0.8 TOPS of AI performance.

Thanks to the layout of the carrier board, each model also features:

2 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A OTG port

1 x USB Type-C port (for power and serial console connections)

1 x microSD card reader

1 x nano SIM card slot

The system also mini PCIe 2.0 and M.2 B key connectors and a 26-pin GPIO connector. The whole thing comes in a 75 x 70mm (3″ x 2.8″) case with a built-in heat sink.

One thing that the Radxa E25 doesn’t have? Video output. There’s no HDMI, DisplayPort or USB-C port with support for displays. So this is clearly a system meant for use as a headless computer. It could be used as a router, access point, or controller for network-attached storage, among other things.

Radxa says the system supports Ubuntu and Debian Linux server images as well as OpenWRT.

via CNX Software