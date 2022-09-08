The Radxa ROCK5 Computing Module, also known as the Radxa CM5, is a 55 x 40mm computer-on-a-module featuring a Rockchip RK3588S processor, support for up to 16GB of LPDDR4x-4224 memory, and optional support for up to 128GB of eMMC flash storage.

It also happens to be the same size and shape as the older Radxa CM3 as well as the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, and has similar connectors. That means it can be used with some carrier boards designed for either of those compute modules, (although some features may not be fully functional). But there are a few key differences to keep in mind.

The first is that the Radxa CM5 has a higher-performance processor than either of those other modules. Rockchip’s RK3588S features four ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores capable of speeds up to 2.4 GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores at up to 1.8 GHz. It also has ARM Mali-G610 MP4 graphics, support for 8K video decoding, and a neural processing unit with up to 6 TOPs of performance for AI tasks.

What the Radxa CM5 doesn’t have is any built-in wireless capabilities. You’ll either need to plug the model into a carrier board that has WiFi and Bluetooth hardware if you need those features, or use a USB wireless adapter. And since the CM5 currently lacks an on-module Ethernet PHY solution, wired networking support may be limited if you’re using the new module with an older carrier board that doesn’t have its own. But it’s possible that feature could change by the time the module is released.

Radxa hasn’t announced pricing or availability details yet, but you can find more details about the module at the Radxa wiki. And CNX Software has published some pictures of the board, including the ones shown in this article.

Here’s how Radxa says the ROCK5 Computing Module stacks up against the other boards in terms of specs so far:

Raspberry Pi CM4 Radxa CM3 Radxa CM5 Broadcom BCM2711, Quad core Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) 64-bit SoC @ 1.5GHz Rockchip RK3566, Quad core Cortex-A55 (ARM v8) 64-bit SoC @ 2.0GHz Rockchip RK3588S, Quad core Cortex-A76 (ARM v8) 64-bit SoC @ 2.4GHz + Quad core Cortex-A55 64-bit SoC @ 1.8GHz Small Footprint 55mm × 40mm × 4.7mm module Small Footprint 55mm × 40mm × 4.7mm module Small Footprint 55mm × 40mm × 4.7mm module Options for 1GB, 2GB, 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4-3200 SDRAM with ECC Options for 1GB, 2GB, 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4-3200 SDRAM with ECC Options for 4GB or 8GB or 16GB LPDDR4x-4224 SDRAM Options for 0GB (CM4Lite), 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB eMMC Flash memory, Peak eMMC bandwidth 100MBytes/s Options for 0GB, 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB eMMC Flash memory, Peak eMMC bandwidth 250MBytes/s Options for 0GB, 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB eMMC Flash memory, Peak eMMC bandwidth 250MBytes/s Option for WiFi5/BT5 Option for WiFi5/BT5 None Gigabit Ethernet PHY supporting IEEE 1588 Gigabit Ethernet PHY(RTL8211F), optional IEEE 1588 support 1x GMAC, without phy on SoM 1 × USB 2.0 port ( highspeed ) 1 x USB 2.0 port ( highspeed ), 1 x USB 3.0 port (5Gbps) 1 x USB 2.0 port, 1 x USB C 3.1 port (5Gbps), 1x USB 3.0 host port 1 × PCIe 1-lane Host, Gen 2 ( 5Gbps ) 1 x PCIe 1-lane Host, Gen 2 ( 5Gbps ) 2 x PCIe 1-lan host, Gen 2.1 (5Gbps) N/A 2 x SATA ports, one shared with USB 3, one shared with PCIe 2 x SATA ports, one shared with USB 3, one shared with PCIe 2 x HDMI 2.0(up to 4K60) 1 x HDMI(up to 4K60) 1 x HDMI(up to 8K60) MIPI DSI:

– 1 × 2-lane MIPI DSI display port

– 1 × 4-lane MIPI DSI display port MIPI DSI:

– 2 × 4-lane MIPI DSI display port(MIPI DSI0, MIPI DSI1)

– 1 x 4-lane LVDS support(shared with MIPI DSI0) MIPI DSI:

– 2 × 4-lane MIPI DSI display port(MIPI DSI0, MIPI DSI1) eDP:

– 1 x eDP up to 4K60 eDP:

– 1 x eDP up to 8K60(shared with HDMI) MIPI CSI-2:

– 1 × 2-lane MIPI CSI camera port

– 1 × 4-lane MIPI CSI camera port MIPI CSI-2:

– 1 × 2-lane MIPI CSI camera port

– 1 × 4-lane MIPI CSI camera port MIPI CSI-2:

– 1 × 2-lane MIPI CSI camera port

– 1 × 4-lane MIPI CSI camera port 1 × SDIO 2.0 (CM4Lite only) 1 x SDIO 3.0 1 x SDIO 3.0 N/A Audio Codec 28 × GPIO supporting either 1.8v or 3.3v signalling and peripheral options:

– Up to 5 × UART

– Up to 5 × I2C

– Up to 5 × SPI

– 1 × SDIO interface

– 1 × DPI (Parallel RGB Display)

– 1 × PCM Up to

– 2× PWM channels

– Up to 3× GPCLK outputs 50 × GPIO supporting either 1.8v or 3.3v signalling and peripheral options:

– Up to 8 × UART

– Up to 8 × I2C

– Up to 4 × SPI

– 1 × SDIO interface

– 1 × PCM

– Up to 8 × PWM channels

– 2 x ADC 50 × GPIO supporting either 1.8v or 3.3v signalling and peripheral options:

– Up to 8 × UART

– Up to 8 × I2C

– Up to 4 × SPI

– 1 × SDIO interface

– 1 × PCM

– Up to 8 × PWM channels

– 2 x ADC Single +5v PSU input Single +5v PSU input Single +5v PSU input 2 x 100Pin B2B connector 3 x 100Pin B2B connector 3 x 100Pin B2B connector

via CNX Software