The Rabbit R1 is a small, simple mobile device with ambitious plan: to change the way we interact with apps and devices.

Available for pre-order for $199, it’s the first product from a startup called Rabbit, it’s a pocket-sized device with a 2.88 inch touchscreen display, a camera that rotates to face the front or back, and a scroll wheel for navigation, as well as far-field mics and a push-to-talk button with support for voice input. What does the Rabbit R1 actually do though? A lot… and not much, depending on how you look at it.

So here’s the thing about the Rabbit R1: it’s smaller than a phone, has a SIM-card slot and USB-C port, and… isn’t really designed to be a phone.

Instead of Android, iOS, or even a mobile GNU/Linux distro, it runs a new operating system called rabbit OS that places an emphasis on a type of AI that the company calls “Large Action Models,” or LAM.

In some ways, you can think of LAM as working the way “skills” do on voice assistances like Amazon Alexa. You don’t need to navigate to an app store and then download and install an app before you can start streaming music. You just ask Alexa to do it for you.

Similarly, Rabbit says it’s trained its services to run apps for you on the company’s “secured cloud,” so that you can do things like stream music from Spotify, request a ride from Uber or Lyft, order food from GrubHub or DoorDash, and so on.

This works because Rabbit basically trained its AI on how users interact with those apps, allowing everything to happen in the cloud when you just ask it do perform an action.

Want to do something that Rabbit OS doesn’t already know how to do? You can log into a web portal and fire up a virtual machine to train the software to perform new actions. The portal is also where you’ll login to Spotify, Uber, DoorDash, etc to make sure your requests are linked to your own account. For privacy purposes, the web portal will redirect you to the login pages for each of those apps – it doesn’t store your passwords on its own servers.

I was pretty skeptical of the whole concept until I found out that the web portal is called Rabbit Hole, and now I have to say I’m kind of rooting for the company based on that fact alone.

But honestly, the Rabbit R1 and Rabbit OS do seem to be trying to solve a problem that may or may not really exist. It’s a new way to interact with existing apps and services that you may already be using as well as a virtual assistant (accessible by asking questions with your voice or by shaking the R1 to reveal an on-screen virtual keyboard).

And while a simple, primarily voice-controlled user interface is nice, I’m not sure how much demand there is for a stripped down way to interact with existing apps.

That said, it could have some appeal for less tech-savvy folks who don’t already have smartphones or tablets and/or find it challenging to navigate through an endless sea of apps to get things done. And maybe one day Rabbit could enable new forms of experiences that aren’t possible today.

Since most of the work is done in the cloud, the Rabbit R1 doesn’t need a lot of processing power inside. According to The Verge, it has an unspecified 2.3 GHz MediaTek processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. And the $199 price tag isn’t bad for a mobile device that was designed with the help of Teenage Engineering (which isn’t exactly known for wallet-friendly products).

But I am a little dubious of Rabbit’s claim that there’s no subscription required to use the device. Because unless Rabbit plans to start throwing ads at users, it’s hard to see how they can grow their user base and keep their cloud services online in the long term by selling relatively inexpensive mobile devices.

Rabbit’s R1 is up for pre-order now, and should begin shipping in March, 2024.

