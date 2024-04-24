Since ChatGPT was first released to the public in the fall of 2022, tech companies have been rushing to incorporate AI features into existing apps, operating systems, and hardware like smartphones and PCs. But this year we’re also seeing companies trying to make entirely new hardware that puts AI front and center.

The first to launch was Humane’s Ai Pin… but that launch was kind of a disaster, with early reviews indicating that it’s an overpriced gadget that largely fails to deliver on its promise. Next up is the Rabbit R1, which is expected to begin shipping to customers in June. But this week Rabbit held a launch party for tech journalists, who started to get their hands on the Rabbit R1 and so far it looks like it might be at least slightly more appealing.

There are a few reasons for that. First, the Rabbit R1 costs a lot less. The Humane Ai Pin sells for $699 and requires a $24 per month data plan for full functionality. The Rabbit R1 is available for pre-order for a one-time price of $199, with no subscription required.

Second, the Humane Ai Pin is a screenless wearable with awful battery life and no display. The Rabbit R1 is more of a small handheld device that has room for a larger battery and features a 2.88 inch touchscreen display that makes it easier to interact with the device.

That means in addition to voice input, you can touch the screen and use a virtual keyboard. And you also get some sort of visual indication that the device is working when you ask a question and it pauses to reach out to a remote server for an answer – something that sets it apart from the Humane Ai Pin which is not only slow to respond to requests, but which reviewers note also sometimes just fails to respond at all.

But maybe the biggest reason why it seems like reviewers may be willing to give the Rabbit R1 the benefit of the doubt are that Rabbit is acknowledging that the software is very much a work in progress at this point, unlike Humane, which tried to present the Ai Pin as a fully realized device, only to ship what felt like an alpha product.

That said, both devices may suffer from a case of this-could-have-been-an-app. But at least the Rabbit R1 is a relatively inexpensive piece of hardware with a unique design (courtesy of a partnership with Teenage Engineering, the design company behind iconic retro-inspired hardware like the Playdate handheld game console and the TP-7 field audio recorder).

While the company has been promoting the device as something that could eventually be capable of interacting with all of your important apps and services, right now it only really does a few things:

Use cloud AI services to respond to questions.

Use object recognition to tell you what it sees through the camera (which can rotate to face the front or back of the device).

Connect to third-party apps to let you do things like play music, order food, book a ride, or generate a picture.

That last one is the big promise that Rabbit says is going to change the way we interact with our devices. Rather than picking up your phone, scrolling through a list of apps, opening the correct one, and then tapping out a series of commands, the idea is that you just ask a device like the Rabbit R1 to order you a pizza and it arrives at your door a short time later.

For now… it’s not nearly so simple. Only four apps are supported at launch:

Spotify

Uber

DoorDash

Midjourney

Want to listen to music on TIDAL, Apple Music, or Amazon Music? Tough. The Rabbit R1 can’t do that. You can’t use it with Spotify either if you only have a free Spotify account. A subscription is required.

Folks who use Lyft, GrubHub, or Stable Diffusion are likewise out of luck.

And don’t get me started on all the other types of apps that aren’t even represented at all.

Then there’s what may be the most troubling thing about the Rabbit R1: the company has promised that the true innovation of the device is its “Large Action Model” that can use AI to learn how to connect to third-party apps on your behalf. But right now in order to use any third-party apps you need to log into apps and services with your account credentials using a virtual machine on Rabbit’s servers that stores your information… which not only feels like a security risk, but also like a pretty half-assed solution from a company that’s trying to come up with a way to let you connect to third-party services without using official APIs.

