Qualcomm’s newest flagship processor for virtual and augmented reality headsets promises a 2.5X improvement in GPU performance, 8X better AI performance than the company’s XR2 Gen 1 chip, enabling support for 4K headsets (with up to 4.3K resolution per eye at up to 90 frames per second).

The chip maker says the first device with Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chips should be available soon, with more than 5 device makers (including Samsung and HTC Vive) working on products that leverage the chip.

Qualcomm says that in addition to a performance boost, the new chip brings 50 percent better GPU power efficiency. The chip also features a next-gen Qualcomm Spectra image signal processor, and support for WiFi 7 as well as WiFi 6 and 6E.

The Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip can also support up to 12 cameras for improved augmented reality experiences as well as eye tracking, head, hand, and face tracking, and depth sensing.

But Qualcomm isn’t going all-in on the new chip. It joins a growing family of Snapdragon XR chips for mixed/augmented reality devices and Snapdragon AR chips for simpler smart glasses.

The chip maker has partnered with Goertek to develop a reference design for a mixed/virtual reality headset featuring Tobii’s eye-tracking technology, and support for Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 or XR2+ Gen 2 chips, with the former processor powering models with 3K-per-eye resolutions, while the latter can handle 4K-per-eye.

