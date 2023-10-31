The first PCs powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite processors are expected to arrive in mid-2024, with most major PC markers partnering with Qualcomm in one way or another.

While we’ll probably have to wait a little longer for real-world reviews, Qualcomm is giving us a slightly better idea of what to expect from those upcoming PCs. The company has demonstrated benchmarking performance for a select group of journalists, but synthetic benchmark numbers aren’t the only things I learned about by reading the latest reports from sites like AnandTech and NotebookCheck.

For example, when Qualcomm first unveiled the chips, the company was kind of vague about how much power they would consume. The answer? It depends.

The company recently showed off two sample laptops running a set of benchmarks to demonstrate that the scores it had released to the public were accurate.

One of those demo systems was a high-performance laptop with a 16.5 inch display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chip with an 80W TDP and support for speeds up to 4.3 GHz on up to two CPU cores or up to 3.8 GHz on all 12 CPU cores.

This laptop measures 16.8mm thick and has more room for a large (87W) battery and space inside for the chassis for heat dissipation.

The other system was a smaller notebook with a 14.5 inch display, a chassis that measures 15mm thick, and a 58 Wh battery. In this system, the Snapdragon X Elite processor was configured with a 23W TDP and speeds that top out at 4 GHz for up to 2 CPU cores or 3.4 GHz for 12 cores.

Even the lower-performance 23W version delivers strong performance in synthetic benchmarks, but unsurprisingly the 80W version comes closer to matching the latest high-performance Intel and AMD chips like the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and Intel Core i9-14900K, with Qualcomm’s chip within striking distance when it comes to single-core performance in GeekBench 6.2 and Cinebench 2024. Intel and AMD hold a healthier lead in multi-core benchmarks.

Check out the NotebookCheck and AnandTech articles for more details, as well as for integrated GPU performance notes. And keep in mind that Intel selected which benchmarks it ran… or didn’t run. So it’s likely that the company chose the tests that would show its chip in the most positive light possible.

And, as AnandTech notes, Qualcomm also probably chose when to reveal these scores carefully. The Snapdragon X Elite chip does seem to be very competitive with some of the best Intel, AMD, and Apple processors available today. But it’s not coming out today… it’s coming out more than half a year from now, when it will have to compete with next-gen chips from those companies.

One more thing that’s interesting though? Most of the benchmarks were run on Windows. But some were run on Linux, because Qualcomm is said to be planning to support laptops running GNU/Linux distributions. It’s still early days for Linux support, with AnandTech reporting that “Qualcomm does not yet have fan control working under Linux,” though, so it’s unclear how representative this week’s benchmarks will be for next year’s performance.

