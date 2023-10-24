PC makers have been shipping Windows PCs with Qualcomm’s ARM-based processors since 2018, and so far they’ve mostly been pretty underwhelming when it comes to bang for the buck. Qualcomm is hoping to turn that around with its new Snapdragon X line of high-performance chips for PCs.

The first is the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite, which is a 4nm chip that incorporates 12 Qualcomm Oryon CPU cores, Adreno graphics, and an integrated Hexagon neural processing unit that the company says makes this chip a “generative AI powerhouse.” Qualcomm says the first PCs featuring Snapdragon X Elite chips should arrive in mid-2024.

Qualcomm’s Oryon CPU cores are the first to incorporate technology from Nuvia, a chip design company that Qualcomm acquired two years ago in an effort to better compete with Apple, which currently makes some of the highest performance PC chips available using custom designs based on ARM architecture.

The Snapdragon X Elite has 12 Oryon cores. Unlike most high-performance ARM or x86 chips available these days, there are no Performance and Efficiency cores. All of this chip’s CPU cores are high-performance Oryon cores. But you do get a little bit of extra performance when running single-threaded tasks, since one or two cores can hit top speeds up to 4.3 GHz, while when the processor is firing on all 12 cores, speeds top out at 3.8 GHz.

The chip’s Qualcomm Adreno integrated graphics offers up to 4.6 TFLOPS of GPU performance as well as support for DirectX 12.

And the Qualcomm hexagon NPU delivers up to 45 TOPS of AI performance. Qualcomm says its chip is also the “first PC processor with an integrated always-sensing ISP” that can be used for things like detecting if a person is front of the computer or eye tracking, among other things. This can, for example, allow a PC to lock the screen when you look away, automatically center you in the frame during video calls, or make it appear as if you’re looking at the camera when you’re actually glancing a bit to the side.

Other features include support for up to 64GB of LPDDR5x-8533 memory, PCIe Gen 4 and UFS 4 storage, support for up to two 4K displays, and support for WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB4, and multiple cameras (thanks to a dual 18-bit Qualcomm Spectra image signal processor).

Interestingly, there’s no integrated modem, which means it’ll be up to device makers to decide whether to offer 4G and/or 5G connectivity, but the Snapdragon X Elite processor is designed to work with an optional Snapdragon X65 modem.

Qualcomm says the end result is a chip that’s up to twice as fast as an x86 processor that would be used in comparable Windows PCs, while consuming far less power. The company says, for example, that its X Elite chip is up to twice as fast as an Intel Core i7-1355U or Core i7-1360P processor while running at the same power level, or offers the same level of performance while using 68 percent less power.

It can also offer the same level of performance while running at 30 watts as an Intel Core i7-13800H chip running at 90 watts. In at least some tests, it’s also said to be able to best an Apple M2 processor.

It’s worth keeping in mind that Qualcomm’s claims haven’t been independently verified yet, and that the company seems to be focusing primarily on multi-core performance results rather than single-core performance. It also seems like the chip may top out at around 50 watts.

It’s also important to keep in mind that it takes more than processing power to deliver truly speedy performance: it also takes software that’s optimized to run on that hardware. And that’s an area where the Windows ecosystem has some catching up to do. It’s unclear if that will change by the time PCs with Snapdragon X Elite chips hit the market in 2024.

Part of the reason Apple’s chips are among the fastest around is that Apple makes the hardware and software that runs on its computers, and has pretty tight control over the ecosystem. That allowed Apple to develop Rosetta software that allowed apps designed for x86 chips to run at near-native speed on Macs with ARM-based Apple Silicon processors, and to encourage developers of many popular Mac apps to update their programs to run natively on Apple Silicon, since all newer Macs have Apple’s ARM-based chips.

Windows PCs with Qualcomm processors have faced several challenges. First, Qualcomm’s chips haven’t historically been as fast as Apple’s. Second, with different companies responsible for making the hardware and software, the code that allows x86 Windows apps to run on PCs with Qualcomm chips hasn’t been as impressive as Rosetta, and many Windows apps that aren’t compiled for ARM have been sluggish on PCs with Qualcomm chips. And third, there’s far less incentive for Windows app makers to port their apps to ARM, since there are so few Windows on ARM computers available.

So even if the Snapdragon X Elite is as fast and efficient as Qualcomm says, it remains unclear whether that will be enough to make PCs with this new processor competitive with models featuring Intel or AMD chips.

Also worth keeping in mind? Right now Qualcomm is comparing its chips against current-gen x86 and Apple processors. But with the Snapdragon X Elite set to launch in mid-2024, it’ll actually be going head-to-head with next-gen chips from at least some of those companies.

press release and additional analysis at AnandTech

