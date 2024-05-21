Microsoft’s manufacturing partners have gone all-in on AI and Copilot+ PCs, and Qualcomm is looking to make it easy for developers to tap into the capabilities of its new Snapdragon X Plus and Elite professors by launching a Snapdragon X-powered PC to build new app experiences.

The Snapdragon Dev Kit for Windows is a compact, 8 x 7 x 1.3-inch desktop PC. It’s powered by the Snapdragon X Elite chip, with an integrated NPU that provides 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of hardware accelerated AI performance.



While that’s a processor that’s normally used for laptops, and which features 12 CPU cores support speeds up to 3.8 GHz, or as high as 4.2GHz using single- and dual-core boost, Qualcomm notes that the Dev Kit is a mini PC with a chip that will run a “a special, accelerated Developer Edition” of the chip. It can boost to 4.4GHz and consumes 80 Watts of power under a full workload. A generous 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM is included, as is 512GB of NVMe storage.

As far as connections go, Qualcomm has equipped the Dev Kit for Windows with three USB4 type-C ports, two USB 3.2 type-A ports and a single HDMI connection. Two additional 4K monitors can be connected via USB-C. The Kit also features Ethernet, WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support.

Those who are interested in pre-ordering can head over to Qualcomm’s website and fill out this fairly nondescript form stating how many dev kits they need. At this point it looks mostly like a mailing list registration that will assure that interested devs receive all the latest updates from Qualcomm, including when you’ll actually be able to place a pre-order.

If you’re not in a huge rush, Qualcomm expects to have units available for purchase on June 18th. They’ll be priced at $899.

via Qualcomm

