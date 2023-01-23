Qualcomm’s processors for laptops and desktops could get a major speed boost next year. While the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx chips are a lot more powerful than the previous-gen, they still struggle to compete with the latest Intel, AMD, or Apple processors.

But Qualcomm has a plan for catching up. A few years ago the company acquired a startup called Nuvia that was founded by former Apple employees who had worked on that company’s processors. Qualcomm’s first chips based on Nuvia designs could arrive in 2024, and now Kuba Wojciechowski claims to have new details about what to expect.

According to Wojciechowski, the chip is code-named “Hamoa,” and it will support up to 12 cores:

Up to 8 Performance cores at up to 3.4 GHz

Up to 4 Efficiency cores at up to 2.5 GHz

Wojciechowski says each block of four cores has 12MB of shared L2 cache and 8MB of L3 cache, plus 12MB of system-level cache and 4MB for graphics.

The chips will allegedly feature the same Adreno 740 graphics as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, with support for DirectX 12 and Vulkan 1.3 graphics APIs, as well as OpenCL and DirectML. And Qualcomm’s highest-performance 12-core chip will also support discrete graphics thanks to 8 lanes of PCIe 4.0.

Other features are expected to include support for up to 64GB of 8-channel LPDDR5x memory, support for PCIe 4.0 NVMe and/or UFS 4.0 storage. There’s also support for WiFi 7, a Qualcomm Hexagon Tensor Processor with up to 45 TOPS of AI performance, and support for up to three Thunderbolt 4 ports and two USB 3.1 ports with support for 10 Gbps speeds.

According to Wojciechowski, the chip can decode video at up to 4K/120fps resolutions and encode 4K/60fps video and it can drive up to three displays including one 5K display and two 4K displays.

It’s probably best to take this all with a few grains of salt. Not only is it possible that some of the information in the leak could be inaccurate, but it’s also possible that Qualcomm’s plans could change in the coming year. But it sounds like Qualcomm’s chips for Windows and ChromeOS devices could be on track to deliver big performance gains in the next year or two… although how they’ll be competing with next-gen chips from Apple, Intel, and AMD when they arrive.

Leak: update on Qualcomm’s Apple M rival – 8cx Gen 4, codename Hamoa 🧵 pic.twitter.com/1tptCk8ghf — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) January 20, 2023