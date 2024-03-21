A few days after introducing the new Snapdragon 8S Gen 3 processor designed for slightly cheaper flagship phones and tablets, Qualcomm is launching another new chip. This time instead of a less-powerful Snapdragon 8 series processor, it’s a more powerful Snapdragon 7 series chip for mid-range and sub-flagship devices.

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor promises to deliver 15% better CPU performance and a 45% boost in graphics performance when compared with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip that launched last fall. It also brings new features including support for WiFi 7 and enhanced support for on-device generative AI features.

According to Qualcomm, the new chip “supports a wide range of AI models,” including Llama 2, Gemini Nano, Baichuan-7B, and Zhipu ChatGLM.

It also brings support for faster memory and storage and more Snapdragon Elite Gaming features to the Snapdragon 7 series for smoother gameplay and improved upscaling.

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 CPU 1 x Prime (Cortex-X4) @ 2.8 GHz

4 x Performance cores @ 2.6 GHz

3 x Efficiency cores @ 1.9 GHz 1 x Prime (Cortex-X4) @ 2.63 GHz

3 x Performance cores @ 2.4 GHz

4 x Efficiency cores @ 1.8 GHz Graphics Adreno GPU

Snapdragon Game Super Resolution

Adreno Frame Motion Engine 2.0

Snapdragon Game Post Processing Accelerator

Video decode up to 4K/60fps

HDR gaming (10-bit color)

Snapdragon Shadow Denoiser

ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.0 FP, Vulkan 1.3 support Adreno GPU

Video decode up to 4K/60fpsHDR gaming (10-bit color)

Snapdragon Shadow Denoiser

ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.0 FP, Vulkan 1.3 support Wireless Snapdragon X63 5G modem

FastConnect 7800 system

WiFi 7

Bluetooth 5.4 Snapdragon X63 5G modem

FastConnect 6700 system

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3 Camera Spectra Triple 18-bit ISPs

Up to 4K HDR video + 64MP photo

4K video capture @ 60 fpsUp to 200MP photo capture

Up to 108MP single-camera capture @ 30 fps with zero shutter lag

Up to 36MP triple-camera capture Spectra Triple 12-bit ISPs

Up to 8K HDR video + 64MP photo

4K video capture @ 120 fps

Up to 200MP photo captureUp to 64MP single-camera capture @ 30 fps with zero shutter lag

Up to 21MP triple-camera capture Memory Up to 24GB of LPDDR4-4200 Up to 16GB of LPDDR5-3200 or LPDDR4-2133 Storage UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1

Qualcomm says some of the first companies planning to announce devices with the new processor include OnePlus, Realme, and Sharp.

