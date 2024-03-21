A few days after introducing the new Snapdragon 8S Gen 3 processor designed for slightly cheaper flagship phones and tablets, Qualcomm is launching another new chip. This time instead of a less-powerful Snapdragon 8 series processor, it’s a more powerful Snapdragon 7 series chip for mid-range and sub-flagship devices.

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor promises to deliver 15% better CPU performance and a 45% boost in graphics performance when compared with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip that launched last fall. It also brings new features including support for WiFi 7 and enhanced support for on-device generative AI features.

According to Qualcomm, the new chip “supports a wide range of AI models,” including Llama 2, Gemini Nano, Baichuan-7B, and Zhipu ChatGLM.

It also brings support for faster memory and storage and more Snapdragon Elite Gaming features to the Snapdragon 7 series for smoother gameplay and improved upscaling.

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
CPU1 x Prime (Cortex-X4) @ 2.8 GHz
4 x Performance cores @ 2.6 GHz
3 x Efficiency cores @ 1.9 GHz		1 x Prime (Cortex-X4) @ 2.63 GHz
3 x Performance cores @ 2.4 GHz
4 x Efficiency cores @ 1.8 GHz
GraphicsAdreno GPU
Snapdragon Game Super Resolution
Adreno Frame Motion Engine 2.0
Snapdragon Game Post Processing Accelerator
Video decode up to 4K/60fps
HDR gaming (10-bit color)
Snapdragon Shadow Denoiser
ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.0 FP, Vulkan 1.3 support		Adreno GPU
Video decode up to 4K/60fpsHDR gaming (10-bit color)
Snapdragon Shadow Denoiser
ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.0 FP, Vulkan 1.3 support
WirelessSnapdragon X63 5G modem
FastConnect 7800 system
WiFi 7
Bluetooth 5.4		Snapdragon X63 5G modem
FastConnect 6700 system
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.3
CameraSpectra Triple 18-bit ISPs
Up to 4K HDR video + 64MP photo
4K video capture @ 60 fpsUp to 200MP photo capture
Up to 108MP single-camera capture @ 30 fps with zero shutter lag
Up to 36MP triple-camera capture		Spectra Triple 12-bit ISPs
Up to 8K HDR video + 64MP photo
4K video capture @ 120 fps
Up to 200MP photo captureUp to 64MP single-camera capture @ 30 fps with zero shutter lag
Up to 21MP triple-camera capture
MemoryUp to 24GB of LPDDR4-4200Up to 16GB of LPDDR5-3200 or LPDDR4-2133
StorageUFS 4.0UFS 3.1

Qualcomm says some of the first companies planning to announce devices with the new processor include OnePlus, Realme, and Sharp.

