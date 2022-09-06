Qualcomm is almost done renaming its processor lineup. The company began to drop the 200/400/600/700/800 series nomenclature when launching the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip for flagship phones, and continued with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.

Now the company is bringing the new names to mid-range and budget chips. The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 is a 4nm processor designed for mid-range phones, while the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 is a 6nm chip for budget devices. All that’s left is a Snapdragon 2 series chip.

Qualcomm says the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 will bring a 40% boost in CPU performance over previous-gen Snapdragon 600 series chips, while delivering a 35% boost in graphics performance. There’s also now support for 4K video decoding of H.264, H.265 and VP9. And it’s the first Snapdragon 6 series chip to support 4K HDR video recording.

The first devices powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chips should arrive in the first quarter of 2023.

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 sees a somewhat more modest performance boost, with a 15% speed boost for CPU performance and a 10% improvement in graphics. But the chip does now support 120 Hz FHD+ displays, which is a first for the Snapdragon 4 series.

Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chips will hit the streets in mobile devices ready to ship in the third quarter of 2022 (which ends less than four weeks from now, if you’re keeping count).

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
CPU Cores 4 x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.2 GHz
4 x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8 GHz		2 x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2 GHz
6 x ARM Cortex-A75 @ 1.8 GHz
GraphicsAdreno (unspecified)Adreno (unspecified)
DSPHexagon (unspecified)Hexagon (unspecified)
ISPSpectra (3 x 12-bit)
108MP single-camera or 48MP with zero shutter lag
25MP + 16MP dual camera (with ZSL)
3 x 13MP triple camera (with ZSL)
4K HDR video capture		Spectra (3 x 12-bit)
108MP single-camera or 32MP with zero shutter lag
25MP + 13MP dual camera (or 3MP + 13MP with ZSL)
MemoryLPDDR5-2750LPDDR4x-2133
ModemSnapdragon X62
4G LTE / 5G sub-6 GHz		Snapdragon X51
4G LTE / 5G sub-6 GHz
WiFi & BTWiFi 6E
BT 5.2		WiFi 5
BT 5.2
Node4nmTSMC 6nm

via AnandTech and Qualcomm

