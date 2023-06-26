Qualcomm’s latest chip for budget smartphones brings a 10% boost in CPU performance and new AI-enhanced photography features. The new Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor also brings support for LPDDR5x memory, UFS 3.1 storage, and it’s the first Snapdragon 4-series chip manufactured on a 4nm process.
But the new processor isn’t necessarily an upgrade over last year’s Gen 1 chip in every respect.
Some specs remain the same: for example both chips top out at WiFi 5 speeds, which seems like an odd move at a time when not only is WiFi 6 standard, but WiFi 7 is starting to roll out.
And other specs actually look like slight downgrades. For example the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 had a Qualcomm Spectra triple ISP that enabled image capture from up to three cameras at once, while the newer Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 has a double ISP with support for up to two cameras.
Qualcomm says “multi camera temporal filtering” or MCTF is built into the hardware for the first time in a Snapdragon 4-series chip though, which should enable better noise reduction in photos and videos.
Other AI-enhanced features should aid in low-light photography, auto-focus, and depth sensing, as well as electronic image stabilization and noise reduction for photo and video.
Like last year’s chip, the new Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 supports FHD+ displays with refresh rates up to 120 Hz, Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ fast charging technology, and 4G LTE and 5G sub-6 GHz connections. The new chip is also the first in the Snapdragon 4 series to support 3GPP Release 16 (which is a few years old at this point, but still an upgrade, I guess).
Here’s a run-down of some key specs, and how they stack up against last year’s chip:
|Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 (SM4450)
|Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (SM4375)
|CPU Cores
|2 x Kryo @ 2.2 GHz
6 x Kryo efficiency cores @ 2 GHz
|2 x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2 GHz
6 x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8 GHz
|Graphics
|Adreno (unspecified)
OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.0, Vulkan 1.1
Hardware-accelerated H.265 and VP9
|Adreno (unspecified)
OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.0, Vulkan 1.1
Hardware-accelerated H.265 and VP9
|ISP
|Spectra (Dual 12-bit ISP)
|Spectra (Triple 12-bit ISP)
|Memory
|LPDDR5x-3200
LPDDR4x-2133
|LPDDR4x-2133
|Storage
|UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1
UFS 2.2
|Modem
|Snapdragon X61
4G LTE / 5G sub-6 GHz
First in series with 3GPP Release 16 5G
|Snapdragon X51
4G LTE / 5G sub-6 GHz
|WiFi & BT
|WiFi 5
BT 5.1
|WiFi 5
BT 5.2
|USB
|USB 3.2 Type-C
|USB 3.1 Type-C
|Node
|4nm
|TSMC 6nm
Qualcomm says devices with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor should begin shipping in the second half of 2023, with some of the first phones to use the chip coming from Chinese companies including Redmi and Vivo.