Qualcomm’s latest chip for budget smartphones brings a 10% boost in CPU performance and new AI-enhanced photography features. The new Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor also brings support for LPDDR5x memory, UFS 3.1 storage, and it’s the first Snapdragon 4-series chip manufactured on a 4nm process.

But the new processor isn’t necessarily an upgrade over last year’s Gen 1 chip in every respect.

Some specs remain the same: for example both chips top out at WiFi 5 speeds, which seems like an odd move at a time when not only is WiFi 6 standard, but WiFi 7 is starting to roll out.

And other specs actually look like slight downgrades. For example the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 had a Qualcomm Spectra triple ISP that enabled image capture from up to three cameras at once, while the newer Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 has a double ISP with support for up to two cameras.

Qualcomm says “multi camera temporal filtering” or MCTF is built into the hardware for the first time in a Snapdragon 4-series chip though, which should enable better noise reduction in photos and videos.

Other AI-enhanced features should aid in low-light photography, auto-focus, and depth sensing, as well as electronic image stabilization and noise reduction for photo and video.

Like last year’s chip, the new Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 supports FHD+ displays with refresh rates up to 120 Hz, Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ fast charging technology, and 4G LTE and 5G sub-6 GHz connections. The new chip is also the first in the Snapdragon 4 series to support 3GPP Release 16 (which is a few years old at this point, but still an upgrade, I guess).

Here’s a run-down of some key specs, and how they stack up against last year’s chip:

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 (SM4450) Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (SM4375) CPU Cores 2 x Kryo @ 2.2 GHz

6 x Kryo efficiency cores @ 2 GHz 2 x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2 GHz

6 x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8 GHz Graphics Adreno (unspecified)

OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.0, Vulkan 1.1

Hardware-accelerated H.265 and VP9 Adreno (unspecified)

OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.0, Vulkan 1.1

Hardware-accelerated H.265 and VP9 ISP Spectra (Dual 12-bit ISP) 108MP single-camera or 32MP with zero shutter lag

16MP + 16MP dual camera (with ZSL)

1080p single-video capture @ 60 fps

1080p dual-video capture @ 30 FPS

720p slow-motion capture @ 120 FPS Spectra (Triple 12-bit ISP) 108MP single-camera or 32MP with zero shutter lag

25MP + 13MP dual camera (with ZSL)

13MP + 13MP + 13MP triple camera (with ZSL)

1080p single-video capture @ 60 fps

1080p dual-video capture @ 30 FPS

1080p single-video capture @ 60 fps

720 triple-video capture @ 30 FPS

720p slow-motion capture @ 120 FPS Memory LPDDR5x-3200

LPDDR4x-2133 LPDDR4x-2133 Storage UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1

UFS 2.2 Modem Snapdragon X61

4G LTE / 5G sub-6 GHz

First in series with 3GPP Release 16 5G Snapdragon X51

4G LTE / 5G sub-6 GHz WiFi & BT WiFi 5

BT 5.1 WiFi 5

BT 5.2 USB USB 3.2 Type-C USB 3.1 Type-C Node 4nm TSMC 6nm

Qualcomm says devices with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor should begin shipping in the second half of 2023, with some of the first phones to use the chip coming from Chinese companies including Redmi and Vivo.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.