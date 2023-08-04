Virtually every smartphone available today has a processor based on ARM architecture, and ARM-based chips are also widely used in IoT, automotive, and other applications.

But one of the biggest players in the ARM-based processor space has just announced it’s teaming up with other chip makers in hopes of “advancing adoption of RISC-V globally by enabling next-generation hardware development.”

Qualcomm says says it’s working with NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies, Nordic Semiconductor, and Bosch to “jointly invest” in a new company that will be based on Germany.

According to Qualcomm, the new company “will be a single source to enable compatible RISC-V based products, provide reference architectures, and help establish solutions widely used in the industry.”

At launch the company will focus on solutions for the automotive industry, but eventually the goal is to develop products for IoT and mobile devices as well. In other words, Qualcomm, which makes the chips that power many of the best Android phones, may eventually transition (at least partially) to making RISC-V chips.

There’s a lot to unpack here. The first thing is that ARM processors are currently way ahead of RISC-V chips when it comes to performance-per-watt, software support, and an overall ecosystem. So companies making RISC-V chips have some catching up to do before we see flagship-class phones with RISC-V chips rather than ARM-based processors.

But there are a number of reasons that companies like Qualcomm may be looking for alternatives to ARM. As Ars Technica points out:

ARM’s parent company has been looking for ways to get more money out of ARM. After the planned sale of ARM to NVIDIA fell through, there have ben indications that ARM will start charging higher license fees from customers like Qualcomm.

RISC-V architecture, meanwhile, is an open standard instruction set that’s available royalty-free. In other words, companies or individuals can design all the RISC-V chips they want without paying a penny to RISC-V International, the organization behind the chip architecture.

So investing in RISC-V is a way for chip makers to save money while hedging their bets in case ARM raises prices, starts cracking down on licensing terms in some other way, or just flat out goes belly up.

We have already seen some interesting developments in the RISC-V space in the past few years, with companies like SiFive developing ever-more-powerful processors and dev boards, including the HiFive Pro P550 that was designed in partnership with Intel, as well as a growing number of affordable Raspberry Pi-like single-board computers with RISC-V chips starting to pop up, including the BeagleV-Ahead, Sipeed Lichee Pi 4A, and boards from Milk-V and MangoPi, among others.

Pine64 is even selling a PineTab-V tablet with a RISC-V processor.

It’s too early to say whether RISC-V could one day have the kind of market dominance that ARM currently enjoys. But with a growing number of mainstream chip makers expressing interest, it’s not as hard to imagine as it once was.

