Qualcomm is adding a new segment to its Snapdragon 8 line of processors for flagship-class smartphones and tablets. The new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is a slightly stripped-down version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip that the company launched in October.

It shares many of the same core technologies, but scales back a few features in a way that could make it a better fit for slightly cheaper smartphones, tablets, and other devices.

The new processor is still an octa-core chip that pairs an ARM Cortex-X4 Prime core with a mix of Performance and Efficiency cores and Qualcomm Adreno graphics with support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing, an AI Engine with support for on-device multi-modal generative AI, 5G modem, support for WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, and simultaneous input from up to three 36MP cameras (or up to 200MP image capture from a single camera).

But the CPU cores top out at slightly lower speeds. There’s one less Performance core and one more Efficiency Core, and the 5G modem “only” supports download speeds up to 5 Gbps (which is half the top speed supported by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3’s modem, but good luck finding a network that actually offers 10 Gbps downloads in the first place).

Here’s a table that highlights some of the key differences between Qualcomm’s latest chips for flagship phones:

Snapdragon 8S Gen 3 Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU 1 x Prime (Cortex-X4) @ 3 GHz

4 x Performance cores @ 2.8 GHz

3 x Efficiency cores @ 2 GHz 1 x Prime (Cortex-X4) @ 3.4 GHz

5 x Performance cores @ 3.2 GHz

2 x Efficiency cores @ 2.3 GHz 5G Modem Snapdragon X70

Downlink: up to 5 Gbps

Uplink: up to 3.5 Gbps

3GPP Release 17 support Snapdragon X75

Downlink: up to 5 Gbps

Uplink: up to 3.5 Gbps

3GPP Release 17 and 18 support Camera Spectra Triple 18-bit ISPs

Up to 4K HDR video + 64MP photo

4K video capture @ 60 fps Spectra Triple 18-bit ISPs

Up to 8K HDR video + 64MP photo

4K video capture @ 120 fps

Night Vision video capture with RAW AI Noise Reduction in 4K/60 fps

Computational HDR video capture (up to 4 exposures) Memory LPDDR5x, up to 4200 MHz LPDDR5x, up to 4800 MHz Qualcomm Sensing Hub Dual micro NPUs for audio and sensors

Support for 1 always-sensing camera Dual micro NPUs for audio and sensors

Dual Always-sensing ISPs with support for up to 2 always-sensing cameras

Qualcomm says a number of device makers have already announced plans to release products in the coming months with the new chip, although the only companies mentioned in the press release are Chinese brands like Honor, iQOO, Realme, and Xiaomi.

It’s unclear if or when we’ll see announcements from companies with a bigger presence in North America.

