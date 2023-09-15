Qualcomm is adding a new processor to its Snapdragon 7 line of chips for upper mid-range devices. But it’s not a faster chip than the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor that launched earlier this year.

In fact, the new Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 is less powerful in most respect than last year’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. It’s most likely going to be positioned as a lower-cost chip that will help bring Snapdragon 7 series features to more affordable phones.

The new chip has an 8-core CPU with four performance cores capable of speeds up to 2.4 GHz and four efficiency cores that top out at 1.8 GHz and support for devices with up to a FHD+ display with a 144 Hz refresh rate.

But compared with the other members of the Snapdragon 7 series, the new chip has a less-powerful image signal processor (which means it supports lower-resolution cameras and camera features), and only supports up to 12GB of RAM (rather than 16GB).

While the processor supports LPDDR5-3200 memory like the other chips, it’s also compatible with LPDDR4x-2133 memory, which would likely bring down the overall cost of a phone.

The new chip does have one advantage over the others though: it supports UFS 4.0 storage, while they top out at UFS 3.1 speeds.

Here’s how the new processor compares with its older, higher-performance siblings:

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2Snapdragon 7 Gen 1Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2
CPU4 x Kryo Performance cores @ 2.4 GHz
4 x Kryo Efficiency cores @ 1.95 GHz		1 x Cortex-A710 core @ 2.4 GHz
3 x Cortex-A710 cores @ 2.36 GHz
4 x Cortex-A510 cores @ 1.8 GHz		1 x Cortex-X2 core @ 2.91 GHz
3 x Kryo Performance cores @ 2.49 GHz
4 x Kryo Efficiency cores @ 1.8 GHz
GPUAdreno (unspecified)
DisplayFHD+ up to 144 HzFHD+ up to 144 Hz
QHD+ up to 60 Hz		QHD+ up to 120 Hz
4K up to 60 Hz
Camera48MP single
32MP + 16MP dual
16MP + 16MP + 16MP triple
Slow-motion video at 1080p/120fps
4K video at 30 fps
Triple 12-bit ISP		64MP single
64MP + 20MP dual
25MP + 25MP triple
Slow motion video at 720p/480fps
4K HDR video at 30 fps
Triple 14-bit ISP		108MP single
64MB + 36MP dual
32MP + 32MP + 32MP triple
Slow-motion video at 1080p/240fps
4K video at 60 fps
Triple 18-bit ISP
MemoryUp to 12GB
LPDDR5-3200
LPDDR4x-2133		Up to 16GB
LPDDR5-3200
StorageUFS 4.0UFS 3.1
WirelessFastConnect 6700
WiFi 6E (Peak speeds: 2.9 Gbps)
BT 5.2
Snapdragon X62 5G modem (up to 2.9 Gbps D/L)		FastConnect 6700
WiFi 6E (Peak speeds: 2.9 Gbps)
BT 5.2
Snapdragon X62 5G modem (up to 4.4 Gbps D/L)		FastConnect 6900
WiFi 6E (Peak speeds: 3.6 Gbps)
BT 5.3
Snapdragon X62 5G modem (up to 4.4 Gbps D/L)
ChargingQuick Charge 4+Quick Charge 5

via Sparrow News and Android Authority

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Subscribe to Liliputing via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 9,444 other subscribers

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.