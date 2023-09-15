Qualcomm is adding a new processor to its Snapdragon 7 line of chips for upper mid-range devices. But it’s not a faster chip than the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor that launched earlier this year.

In fact, the new Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 is less powerful in most respect than last year’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. It’s most likely going to be positioned as a lower-cost chip that will help bring Snapdragon 7 series features to more affordable phones.

The new chip has an 8-core CPU with four performance cores capable of speeds up to 2.4 GHz and four efficiency cores that top out at 1.8 GHz and support for devices with up to a FHD+ display with a 144 Hz refresh rate.

But compared with the other members of the Snapdragon 7 series, the new chip has a less-powerful image signal processor (which means it supports lower-resolution cameras and camera features), and only supports up to 12GB of RAM (rather than 16GB).

While the processor supports LPDDR5-3200 memory like the other chips, it’s also compatible with LPDDR4x-2133 memory, which would likely bring down the overall cost of a phone.

The new chip does have one advantage over the others though: it supports UFS 4.0 storage, while they top out at UFS 3.1 speeds.

Here’s how the new processor compares with its older, higher-performance siblings:

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 CPU 4 x Kryo Performance cores @ 2.4 GHz

4 x Kryo Efficiency cores @ 1.95 GHz 1 x Cortex-A710 core @ 2.4 GHz

3 x Cortex-A710 cores @ 2.36 GHz

4 x Cortex-A510 cores @ 1.8 GHz 1 x Cortex-X2 core @ 2.91 GHz

3 x Kryo Performance cores @ 2.49 GHz

4 x Kryo Efficiency cores @ 1.8 GHz GPU Adreno (unspecified) Display FHD+ up to 144 Hz FHD+ up to 144 Hz

QHD+ up to 60 Hz QHD+ up to 120 Hz

4K up to 60 Hz Camera 48MP single

32MP + 16MP dual

16MP + 16MP + 16MP triple

Slow-motion video at 1080p/120fps

4K video at 30 fps

Triple 12-bit ISP 64MP single

64MP + 20MP dual

25MP + 25MP triple

Slow motion video at 720p/480fps

4K HDR video at 30 fps

Triple 14-bit ISP 108MP single

64MB + 36MP dual

32MP + 32MP + 32MP triple

Slow-motion video at 1080p/240fps

4K video at 60 fps

Triple 18-bit ISP Memory Up to 12GB

LPDDR5-3200

LPDDR4x-2133 Up to 16GB

LPDDR5-3200 Storage UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Wireless FastConnect 6700

WiFi 6E (Peak speeds: 2.9 Gbps)

BT 5.2

Snapdragon X62 5G modem (up to 2.9 Gbps D/L) FastConnect 6700

WiFi 6E (Peak speeds: 2.9 Gbps)

BT 5.2

Snapdragon X62 5G modem (up to 4.4 Gbps D/L) FastConnect 6900

WiFi 6E (Peak speeds: 3.6 Gbps)

BT 5.3

Snapdragon X62 5G modem (up to 4.4 Gbps D/L) Charging Quick Charge 4+ Quick Charge 5

via Sparrow News and Android Authority

