Qualcomm is adding a new processor to its Snapdragon 7 line of chips for upper mid-range devices. But it’s not a faster chip than the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor that launched earlier this year.
In fact, the new Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 is less powerful in most respect than last year’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. It’s most likely going to be positioned as a lower-cost chip that will help bring Snapdragon 7 series features to more affordable phones.
The new chip has an 8-core CPU with four performance cores capable of speeds up to 2.4 GHz and four efficiency cores that top out at 1.8 GHz and support for devices with up to a FHD+ display with a 144 Hz refresh rate.
But compared with the other members of the Snapdragon 7 series, the new chip has a less-powerful image signal processor (which means it supports lower-resolution cameras and camera features), and only supports up to 12GB of RAM (rather than 16GB).
While the processor supports LPDDR5-3200 memory like the other chips, it’s also compatible with LPDDR4x-2133 memory, which would likely bring down the overall cost of a phone.
The new chip does have one advantage over the others though: it supports UFS 4.0 storage, while they top out at UFS 3.1 speeds.
Here’s how the new processor compares with its older, higher-performance siblings:
|Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
|Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2
|CPU
|4 x Kryo Performance cores @ 2.4 GHz
4 x Kryo Efficiency cores @ 1.95 GHz
|1 x Cortex-A710 core @ 2.4 GHz
3 x Cortex-A710 cores @ 2.36 GHz
4 x Cortex-A510 cores @ 1.8 GHz
|1 x Cortex-X2 core @ 2.91 GHz
3 x Kryo Performance cores @ 2.49 GHz
4 x Kryo Efficiency cores @ 1.8 GHz
|GPU
|Adreno (unspecified)
|Display
|FHD+ up to 144 Hz
|FHD+ up to 144 Hz
QHD+ up to 60 Hz
|QHD+ up to 120 Hz
4K up to 60 Hz
|Camera
|48MP single
32MP + 16MP dual
16MP + 16MP + 16MP triple
Slow-motion video at 1080p/120fps
4K video at 30 fps
Triple 12-bit ISP
|64MP single
64MP + 20MP dual
25MP + 25MP triple
Slow motion video at 720p/480fps
4K HDR video at 30 fps
Triple 14-bit ISP
|108MP single
64MB + 36MP dual
32MP + 32MP + 32MP triple
Slow-motion video at 1080p/240fps
4K video at 60 fps
Triple 18-bit ISP
|Memory
|Up to 12GB
LPDDR5-3200
LPDDR4x-2133
|Up to 16GB
LPDDR5-3200
|Storage
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Wireless
|FastConnect 6700
WiFi 6E (Peak speeds: 2.9 Gbps)
BT 5.2
Snapdragon X62 5G modem (up to 2.9 Gbps D/L)
|FastConnect 6700
WiFi 6E (Peak speeds: 2.9 Gbps)
BT 5.2
Snapdragon X62 5G modem (up to 4.4 Gbps D/L)
|FastConnect 6900
WiFi 6E (Peak speeds: 3.6 Gbps)
BT 5.3
Snapdragon X62 5G modem (up to 4.4 Gbps D/L)
|Charging
|Quick Charge 4+
|Quick Charge 5
