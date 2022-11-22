With little fanfare, Qualcomm has quietly added a new Snapdragon 782G chip to its mobile product lineup.

The new processor is basically a slightly souped-of version of the Snapdragon 778 and 778G+, with support for higher CPU speeds and a boost in graphics performance.

Like the Snapdragon 778 series chips, the new processor is designed for upper mid-range phones and includes support for:

Up to a FHD+ display @ 144 Hz or up to a 4K display @ 60 Hz

Up to 200MP single camera capture or up to 22MP from triple-cameras

Up to 120 fps burst photography @ 8MP

Up to 240 Hz slow-motion video capture @ 720p

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

5G peak speeds up to 3.7 Gbps down / 1.6 Gbps up

Qualcomm says one thing that sets the new chip apart is support for “highly detailed capture up to 200MP,” but the camera specs seem pretty much the same as those for the Snapdragon 778 series.

So what’s different? Qualcomm says the new chip offers up to a 10% boost in graphics performance and an improvement of “over 5%” in CPU performance.

Snapdragon 782G Snapdragon 778G+ Snapdragon 778 CPU 8 x Kryo cores @ up to 2.7 GHz 8 x Kryo 670 cores @ up to 2.5 GHz 8 x Kryo cores @ up to 2.4 GHz GPU Adreno (up to 10% faster) Adreno 642L Adreno 642L

Note that that top CPU speed? It’s most likely just for the highest-performance CPU core. Other cores will likely run at lower speeds.

Phones with the new chip should begin hitting the market soon. Both GSM Arena and NotebookCheck expect the Honor 80 to be one of the first phones powered by the chip, and it’s on track to be unveiled this week.