The first PCs with Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus chips are expected to launch soon. And while most of the prototypes Qualcomm has shown off so far have been running Windows, the chip maker says it’s also working on bringing support for its new processors to the mainline Linux kernel.

The company posted an initial set of patches for its new chips the day after unveiling the Snapdragon X Elite processor family in October, 2023. Since then, Qualcomm says it’s upstreamed support for more features, which means the Linux kernel 6.9 includes support for much of the basic hardware you’d need to get Linux up and running – in fact, there’s already an experimental Debian image available for PCs with Snapdragon X Elite chips.

It’s worth keeping in mind that Linux support is still very much a work in progress though. Qualcomm’s roadmap for the next six months includes adding support for features including CPU and GPU performance optimization, power optimizations, hardware-accelerated video decoding in the Chrome and Firefox web browsers, and camera features.

Some of those features should arrive in Linux 6.10, while others will be available with Linux 6.11. And Qualcomm says it’s also hoping that within the next half year we’ll have “access to easy installers” for Ubuntu and Debian.

According to Qualcomm, Snapdragon X Elite “supports standard UEFI-based boot,” with support for “all standard bootloaders, including Grub and system-d boot,” which should make installing an operating system like Ubuntu or Debian on a Windows PC with a Snapdragon X Plus or Elite chip just as straightforward as it already is on systems with Intel or AMD processors. You should even be able to repartition your computer’s storage and dual-boot Windows and a GNU/Linux distribution like Debian.

So while it doesn’t sound like installing Linux on a Windows PC that ships with a Snapdragon X chip will be a great experience on day one (unless you don’t care about things like power management and video), Qualcomm expects things to get better pretty quickly.

And that stands in stark contrast to another major chip maker that’s been building ARM-based processors for PCs: Apple’s M series processors have a well-earned reputation for offering excellent performance-per-watt for long battery life and strong performance. But Apple only officially running macOS on devices with Apple M chips. Independent developers have had to spend years reverse engineering Apple’s chip architecture in order to get Linux distributions like Fedora Asahi Remix up and running on the latest Mac computers.

Platform Snapdragon X Elite Snapdragon X Plus Part number X1E-84-100 X1E-80-100 X1E-78-100 X1P-64-100 Cores 12 10 Max multithreaded frequency 3.8 GHz 3.4 GHz Dual Core boost 4.2 GHz 4 GHz N/A Total cache 42MB Graphics (TFLOPs) 4.6 TFLOPs 3.8 TFLOPs NPU (TOPS) 45 TOPS Memory Up to 64GB

LPDDR5x 8448 MT/s

135 GB/s bandwidth

8 channels Storage PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD support

UFS 4.0

SD v3.0 Camera Qualcomm Spectra ISP

Dual 18-bit ISPs

Always-sensing ISP

Single camera: Up to 64MP

Dual camera: up to 2 x 36MP

Video capture: 4K HDR Wireless Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 (WiFi 7/BT5.4)

Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF (10 Gbps peak download / 3.5 Gbps peak upload) USB Up to 3 x USB4, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 1 x eUSB2

