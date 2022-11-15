Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor is set to bring up to 25 percent faster graphics, 35% faster CPU performance, and up to a 40 improvement in energy efficiency for next-gen flagship phones. But it takes more than that for a mobile processor to stand out these days.

So Qualcomm is also promising big boosts in AI, camera, and connectivity. The company says the first phones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor will begin shipping by the end of 2022.

Qualcomm says the new chip offers up to a 4.35X boost to AI performance as well as 60 percent better performance-per-watt for sustained AI tasks. Among other things, that should help with:

Faster natural language processing

Multi-language translation

AI camera features (detect faces, hair, clothes, and other features and optimize photos accordingly)

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor is also Qualcomm’s first Snapdragon chip to support the AV1 video codec for 8K HDR video playback at up to 60 frames per second. And it’s the first Snapdragon processor to feature support for real-time hardware-accelerated ray-tracing for accurate lighting effects in mobile games.

The chip has a Snapdragon X70 5G modem and support for dual-SIM, dual-active capabilities for use with either two 5G networks at the same time or one 5G network plus a 4G network. There’s also support for the emerging WiFi 7 wireless standard as well as Bluetooth 5.3.

Qualcomm says the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor is manufactured using TSCM’s 4nm process, and features:

1 x ARM Cortex-X3 CPU @ 3.2 GHz

2 x ARM Cortex-A715 performance cores @ 2.8 GHz

2 x ARM Cortex-A710 performance cores @ 2.8 GHz

3 x ARM efficiency cores that top out at 2 GHz

Other features include support for camera sensors as high as 200MP and support for recording 8K HDR video with 10-bit HDR support. The chip can be used in phones with up to a 4K/60 Hz display or up to a QHD+ display with a 144 Hz refresh rate.

press release