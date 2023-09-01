Earlier this year the organization behind the Qi wireless standard announced a major update called Qi2. Among other things, the new standard incorporates Apples MagSafe technology, which means two thing: Qi2 certified products should work with Apple phones, earbuds, and other mobile gadgets, and you’ll be able to get similar functionality on devices that aren’t made by Apple.

Now a handful of companies including Anker and Belkin have unveiled the first Qi2-compatible chargers, which means you should be able to buy one soon.

In a nutshell, the Q2 wireless charging standard includes a new “Magnetic Power Profile” that uses magnets to makes sure devices are lined up properly, enabling faster charging with up to 15 watts of wireless power delivery.

For Apple users, this could bring a much wider choice of charging accessories. While you could already use Qi chargers with some recent iPhone models, wireless charging topped out at 7.5 watts if you weren’t using a model that supported MagSafe… and up until recently that wasn’t something that third-party chargers supported.

While the first Qi2 chargers are coming soon, it’s worth keeping in mind that the Wireless Power Consortium hasn’t actually finalized the new standard yet. So it’s possible we could see more Qi2 products in the future (including non-Apple phones that support MagSafe-like technology), and it’s also possible that those products might be slightly different from the first charging accessories that have been unveiled this week.

Some of those new products include:

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3in-1 wireless charging pad – coming later this year

– coming later this year and BoostCharge Qi2 wireless Pad to Stand – coming in Q1, 2023

– coming in Q1, 2023 7 new Anker MagGo chargers including a 6,600 mAh power bank, 3-in-1 fast charger, and an 8-in-1 charging station

