Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Amazon’ Prime Big Deals Days are still a few days away, but a bunch of mini PC makers aren’t waiting for October 10th to offer discounts on their tiny computers.

You can pick up models with Intel’s low-power Alder Lake-N chips and 16GB of RAM for as little as $150, models with AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor for $239 and up, or a little computer with an Intel Core i5-12450H processor and 16GB of RAM for just $299. And if you need more horsepower, there are also some excellent deals on mini PCs with Ryzen 7 7735HS or Ryzen 9 6900HX chips.

Here are some of the best mini PC deals available on Amazon as of October 7, 2023.

Intel Alder Lake-N mini PCs

AMD Ryzen mini PCs

Intel Core mini PCs

