Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon’ Prime Big Deals Days are still a few days away, but a bunch of mini PC makers aren’t waiting for October 10th to offer discounts on their tiny computers.
You can pick up models with Intel’s low-power Alder Lake-N chips and 16GB of RAM for as little as $150, models with AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor for $239 and up, or a little computer with an Intel Core i5-12450H processor and 16GB of RAM for just $299. And if you need more horsepower, there are also some excellent deals on mini PCs with Ryzen 7 7735HS or Ryzen 9 6900HX chips.
Here are some of the best mini PC deals available on Amazon as of October 7, 2023.
Intel Alder Lake-N mini PCs
- Beelink Mini S12 w/Intel N95/8GB/256GB for $129
- KAMRUI AK1 Plus mini PC w/Intel N95/8GB/256GB for $130 – clip coupon
- KAMRUI GK3 Plus mini PC w/Intel N95/16GB/512GB for $150 – clip coupon
- KAMRUI AK2 Plus mini PC w/Intel N100/16GB/500GB for $150 – clip coupon
- Beelink mini PC w/Intel N100/16GB/500GB for $159
AMD Ryzen mini PCs
- Beelink SER5 mini PC w/Ryzen 5 5500U/16GB/500GB for $239 – clip coupon
- Beelink ER5 Max w/Ryzen 7 5800H/16GB/500GB for $299 – clip coupon
- ALLIWAVA mini PC w/Ryzen 7 5800U/32GB/512GB for $339 – clip coupon
- Beelink SER6 Max w/Ryzen 7 7735HS/16GB/1TB for $439 – clip coupon
- Beelink SER6 Max w/Ryzen 7 7735HS/32GB/1TB for $479 – clip coupon
- Beelink SER6 MAX w/Ryzen 9 6900HX/32GB/512GB for $509 – clip coupon
- ACEMAGIC mini PC w/Ryzen 9 6900HX/32GB/512GB for $659 – clip coupon
- Beelink SER7 w/Ryzen 7 7840HS/32GB/1TB for $629 – clip coupon
- Beelink GTR7 w/Ryen 7 7840HS/32GB/1TB for $739 – clip coupon
Intel Core mini PCs
- ACEMAGICIAN compact computer w/Core i5-12450H/16GB/512GB for $299 – clip coupon
- Beelink SEi12 mini PC w/Core i5-12450H/16GB/500GB for $309 – clip coupon