A growing number of companies are offering portable monitors with two displays. Last year we reported on UPERFECT’s UStation Delta, which has two displays that can be stacked vertically or folded up like a laptop. And earlier this year we told you about the DUOONE portable monitor that comes with two 16 or 17.3 inch displays.

But those systems are rather pricy, with the USTATION Delta currently selling for $500 and up, while the DUOONE starts at $699. But cheaper options are starting to arrive, including some models with prices well under $400.

The first one I spotted this morning is the JSAUX FlipGo, which recently one an iF Design Guide award. This dual-screen portable monitor actually has suggested retail prices starting at $559, but you can reserve one for a pledge of $379 or more through a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign. Displays should begin shipping to backers in May, 2024.

What you get for the starting price is a portable monitor that looks a bit like a laptop when folded, but which reveals two 13.5 inch, 2256 x 1504 pixel, 60 Hz displays connected by a hinge that can open at angles up to 180 degrees.

The 13.5 inch model is an IPS LCD display with up to 400 nits brightness and 100% sRGB color gamut. It has an aluminum alloy body and weighs 1.1kg (2.4 pounds), making it a reasonably portable devices.

But the base price doesn’t include a stand. The FlipGo has a set of four strong magnets in the back, allowing it to snap onto supported stands or other hardware, and backers can add a VESA adapter, stand, or “Flex Folio” case that acts as both a stand and protective cover. Accessory prices range from $30 to $50 during crowdfunding.

Backers can also pay more for “Pro” models with a few additional features, models with touchscreen displays, or larger models with 16 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel, 16:10, 60 Hz displays that support up to 500 nits brightness and weigh 1.6 kg (3.5 pounds).

Ports vary depending on the model, but each version accepts HDMI and USB-C/DisplayPort input and acts as a USB hub with a few additional USB Type-C and Type-A ports.

Prices during crowdfunding start at $379 for the FlipGo 13.5 without a touchscreen or $429 for a touchscreen model, while 16 inch models will set you back $549.

Want something cheaper and/or don’t want to deal with crowdfunding and waiting until May to receive a portable dual-screen display?

Recently a number of companies have begun selling cheaper models on Amazon, with list prices ranging from around $300 to $400, although some are on sale with coupons that bring the price down under $300 at time of publication:

For the most part, these portable dual-screen monitors seem like they’re cheaper than the higher-profile ones for good reason. They tend to have lower-resolution displays that are less bright, for example. But if you’re just looking for a relatively inexpensive way to add two extra screens to your laptop on the go, they might be able to do the trick.

