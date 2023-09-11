Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The PocketBook InkPad X Pro is a tablet with a 10.3 inch E Ink Mobius black and white touchscreen display, a Wacom pen for taking handwritten notes or drawing on the screen.

After passing through the FCC earlier this year, the InkPad X Pro is starting to show up at retailers like Amazon, where it should be available soon for $420. The new eNote has a significantly faster processor than the original InkPad X, which was launched a few years ago, and twice as much RAM.

First, the good stuff. The InkPad X Pro has a 1827 x 1404 pixel E Ink display with support for 16 shades of grey, a front light with adjustable color temperature, and a resolution of 1872 x 1404 pixels, for 227 pixels per inch.

The device has a G-sensor for automatic screen rotation and a cover sensor that should put the InkPad X Pro to sleep when the cover is closed.

The PocketBook InkPad X Pro measures 249 x 173.4 x 7.7mm (9.8″ x 6.8″ x 0.3″) and weighs 350 grams (13.4 ounces).

While the original InkPad X had a 1 GHz dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM, and a custom Linux-based operating system, the new InkPad X Pro has a 1.8 GHz quad-core chip, 2GB of RAM and an Android-based operating system.

And the device features a 3,200 mAh battery, 32GB of built-in storage, and USB Type-C port for power and data (you can also use it to connect an external storage device.

But it ships with Android 8.1, which is an operating system that was first released in 2017. It’s… a bit ancient at this point. And wireless capabilities top out at 802.11n (WiFi 4) and Bluetooth 4.2.

If I had to guess, I’d say those limitations are probably tied to the processor, so while PocketBook doesn’t say which chip the it’s using, I’d bet it’s not exactly a recent processor.

via The eBook Reader (1)(2)

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.