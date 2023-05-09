The upcoming PocketBook InkPad X Pro is an eBook reader with a 10.3 inch black and white E Ink display and support for touch and pen input thanks to a Wacom stylus.

It’s also one of the first devices from PocketBook to feature an operating system based on Android, which opens the possibility of installing third-party apps on the device, among other things.

PocketBook hasn’t actually announced the InkPad X Pro yet, but MobileRead Forum member chrisridd recently noticed that the device was approved by the FCC in April, which means it could launch soon.

While the FCC listing doesn’t provide detailed specifications, here’s what we know about the upcoming device so far:

10.3 inch E Ink Mobius display with a front-light

Support for handwritten notes with a Wacom stylus

3,200 mAh battery

USB-C port with support for 5V/2A input

WiFi and Bluetooth support

The device is also said to feature “audio support and Bluetooth,” which could mean that you can listen to audiobooks and music with Bluetooth speakers and headphones. But the “and Bluetooth” also suggests there’s a chance that there’s a built-in speaker as well.

There’s no word on a price or release date yet, but the new device will most likely replace the original PocketBook InkPad X which was released a few years ago and recently discontinued.

Like the new model, that older version had a 10.3 inch display and a USB Type-C port. But it had a smaller 2,000 mAh battery and some pretty basic specs including a 1 GHz dual-core processor and just 1GB of RAM. It sold for $449 at launch and shipped with a Linux-based operating system.

via MobileRead