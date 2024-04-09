Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The PocketBook InkPad Eo is a 10.3 inch tablet with an Android 11-based operating system and an E Ink Kaleido 3 display with support for up to 4096 colors.

Designed for reading and writing, the device has a touchscreen display and a Wacom digitizer with support for pressure sensitive pen input, allowing you to take handwritten notes or draw pictures on the screen. While I haven’t seen US pricing and availability details yet, the PocketBook InkPad Eo is up for pre-order in Germany for €569 (about $620).

E Ink’s Kaleido display technology is a bit of a mixed blessing. On the one hand, it allows you to view color content on a low-power, high-contrast screen that’s easily visible in direct sunlight. But on the other hand, you sacrifice sharpness for color.

The display has a resolution of 1860 x 2480 pixels (300 pixels per inch) when viewing black and white content, but that drops to 930 x 1240 (150 ppi) for color content. And like most E Ink displays, the refresh rate will be on the low side, so don’t expect to use the InkPad Eo for watching videos or playing high-motion games.

Other features include an unspecified 2.3 GHz octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a microSD card reader for removable storage, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, and a 4,000 mAh battery.

The screen also features a front-light with support for adjustable brightness and color temperature. The InkPad Eo has stereo speakers that you can use to listen to music or other audio, as well as support for Bluetooth audio devices. And it has a built-in camera that you can use to snap photos and then annotate them with drawings or handwritten notes.

The PocketBook InkPad Eo measures 191 x 226 x 7mm (7.5″ x 8.9″ x 0.3″) and weighs 470 grams (1 pound).

