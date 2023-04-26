Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The PocketBook InkPad Color 2 is an eReader with a 7.8 inch E Ink Kaleido Plus color display and IPX8 rating for water resistance, a built-in speaker for audiobooks, podcasts, or text-to-speech, and 32GB of built-in storage.

It’s a fairly modest upgrade over the original InkPad Color, which launched in 2021. The display technology is pretty much the same, but the new model does bring a few upgrades and new features.

For example, the older model had a 1 GHz dual-core processor, while the new version has a 1.8 GHz quad-core chip. Since the company is tight-lipped about exactly which processors are powering these devices, it’s hard to make an apples-to-apples comparison, but it sure sounds like the new model should be a bit more responsive.

Both models have just 1GB of RAM, but the original InkPad Color had just 16GB of built-in storage, while the new model has twice as much. That said, it seems like the company might have omitted one feature when building the new model: there’s no longer a microSD card reader.

That might be a sacrifice made in the name of another new feature though: the ability to survive a dip in up to 2 meters of water for as long as 30 minutes.

One other improvement? Both the InkPad Color and InkPad Color 2 have front-lights to help you read in dim or dark environments. But only the new model has adjustable color temperature, allowing you to reduce the amount of blue light.

Here’s an overview of the specs for each model:

InkPad Color 2InkPad Color
Display 7.8 inch E Ink Kaleido
1404 x 1872 (greyscale)
468 x 624 (color)
4096 colors (100 ppi)
16 shades of grey (300 ppi)
Capacitive touch
Front-light with adjustable color temperature		7.8 inch E Ink Kaleido
1404 x 1872
468 x 624 (color)
4096 colors (100 ppi)
16 shades of grey (300 ppi)
Capacitive touch
Front-light
CPU1.8 GHz quad-core1 GHz dual-core
RAM1GB
Storage32GB16GB
microSD card reader (up to 32GB)
PortsUSB Type-C
Audio outputMono Speaker, USB, or Bluetoothvia USB or Bluetooth
WirelessWiFi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz)
Bluetooth 5.0		WiFi 4
Bluetooth
Battery2900 mAh
SoftwareLinux 4.9.56-based OS with support for ACSM, AZW, AZW3, CBR, CBZ, CHM, DJVU, DOC, DOCX, EPUB(DRM), EPUB, FB2, FB2.ZIP, HTM, HTML, MOBI, PDF (DRM), PDF, PRC, RTF, TXT, JPG, BMP, PNG, TIFF, MP3, M4A, and OGG file formatsLinux 3.10.65-based OS with support for EPUB, PDF, ACSM, MOBI, RTF, TXT, HTML, FB2, CBR, CBZ, JPG, BMP, PNG, TIF, MP3, M4A, and OGG file formats
Water resistanceIPX8N/A
Dimensions189.5 x 134 x 8mm195 x 136.5 x 8mm
Weight267 grams225 grams

I haven’t seen North American pricing for the new InkPad Color 2 yet, but it’s price at 319 Euros in Germany. Meanwhile the first-gen PocketBook InkPad Color is available for $330 in the US from Amazon.

