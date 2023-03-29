The PocketBook InkPad 4 is an eReader with a 7.8 inch, 1404 x 1872 pixel E Ink Carta 1200 greyscale display featuring 300 pixels per inch. It has a font-light with support for brightness and color temperature adjustments, and the InkPad 4 has a G-sensor for automatic screen rotation.

In other words, it’s a device that’s clearly designed for reading eBooks. But you can also use it to listen to books: the InkPad 4 has a built-in mono speaker as well as support for Bluetooth headphones or wired headphones (using a USB Type-C to headphone adapter).

The InkPad 4 supports MP3, OGG, and M4A audio formats, allowing you to listen to DRM-free audiobooks or other content. There’s also a text-to-speech function that allows you to listen to text-only books, as long as you don’t mind the moderately robotic tone that you tend to get from text-to-speech software.

PocketBook says the system features out-of-the-box support for converting English text to speech, but users can also download and add support for 25 different languages.

Other features include a capacitive touchscreen display with what look like physical page turn, power, and home buttons below the screen, a 2,000 mAh battery, IPX8 water resistance, 1GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and an unspecified 1 GHz dual-core processor.

While the system is designed for listening as well as reading, there are no physical volume buttons, so you’ll probably have to use on-screen controls to adjust the volume. There’s also no microSD card reader, so you’ll only be able to load as many eBooks and audio content on the device as the internal storage can handle.

The system runs an operating system based on Linux 3.10.65 (which was released in 2015, in case you’re wondering), and supports a wide range of eBook formats including text formats like AZW, DOC, DOCX, EPUB, FB2, HTML, PDF, RTF, and TXT as well as some comic book formats like CBR, CBZ. There’s also support for Adobe DRM for EPUB and PDF files.

The PocketBook InkPad 4 measures 190 x 134 x 8mm (7.5″ x 5.3″ x 0.3″) and weighs 265 grams (9.3 ounces). It should be available from retailers including Amazon and Newegg by the end of April for around $289.

The company says the new model is meant to replace the previous-gen InkPad 3 and 3 Plus, bringing an updated physical design and a better screen with 15% more contrast and 20% faster response times.