Valve’s Steam Deck shook up the mobile gaming world in a big way when it launched a few years ago for a few reasons. It’s cheaper than most models that has been available up until that point, and comes from a company with much better brand recognition (and customer service) in the gaming space than the small Chinese brands that had been making handhelds up until then. And it also has a custom AMD chip designed just for the Steam Deck.

But it’s also the Steam Deck’s software that helps it stand out. It’s a Linux-based operating system that’s designed from the ground up for handheld gaming, which makes Windows-powered handhelds like the Asus ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, and MSI Claw feel clunky by comparison, since they’re running an operating system that was designed for laptop and desktop computers. Soon there may be another alternative to Windows and SteamOS though.

A startup called Playtron is developing a Linux-based operating system that can run on handheld gaming PCs as well as computers in other form factors (like desktop, laptop, or tablet PCs).

Like SteamOS, PlaytronOS includes software that allows you to play Windows games on the Linux-based operating system (I’d be surprised if Playtron was using anything other than Valve’s Proton software). But it won’t be as tightly integrated with Valve’s Steam game platform, making it easier for users to purchase, install, and run games from other game stores.

You can do that on a Steam Deck, but you have to switch to a desktop mode. PlaytronOS, meanwhile, won’t even have a desktop mode. Speaking to The Verge, Playtron CEO Kirt McMaster says the goal is to offer a more console-like experience that’s easy to use, allowing handhelds to feel more like a Nintendo Switch than a full-fledged PC.

If McMaster’s name sounds familiar, that may be because he was also founder of Cyanogen, the company that tried to commercialize one of the most popular custom Android ROMs. That didn’t end particularly well, but McMaster tells The Verge that Playtron has learned from Cyanogen’s mistakes. Rather than trying to turn an open source, community-backed project into a commercial product, this new company is focused on competing with Microsoft and Valve in an emerging space with something new(ish).

Playtron has raised $10 million in initial funding and has hired a team of developers who have worked on projects like Box86 (which allows you to run some Windows games made for x86 processors on devices with ARM-based chips), ChimeraOS (a GNU/Linux distro that offers a SteamOS-like user interface), and Heroic Games Launcher (which offers an alternative to the SteamOS game launcher, making it easier to play non-Steam games on a Steam Deck or other PCs – it supports Linux, Windows, and macOS).

If you paid attention to that last paragraph, you might notice that there are already a bunch of solutions that make it possible to do many of the things that PlaytronOS promises. You can replace Windows or SteamOS with ChimeraOS and/or install the Heroic launcher on existing handhelds. But doing those things requires a bit of know-how, and you won’t get much (or any) support from device makers when you load unofficial software.

Playtron is hoping to be different by offering a solution to OEMs, not just end users. There are a few key selling points for device makers:

Licenses will be around $10, making PlaytronOS much cheaper to install than Windows (which can cost as much as $80 per device).

The user experience should be simpler than Windows, allowing users to boot straight to a game launcher that’s easy to navigate using the game controller buttons.

Unlike independent, open source projects like ChimeraOS, Playtron can offer direct support to device makers (and possibly end-users).

This could be an attractive proposition for companies looking to cut costs while offering a user-friendly gaming platform.

The Verge reports that Playtron is in talks with a number of device makers and hopes we’ll see a number of handhelds shipping with PlaytronOS next year. At least one company could ship a device with the software this year.

In January AYANEO announced plans to ship a low-cost handheld that would ship with HoloISO, a third-party SteamOS fork. But the company later scrapped those plans and instead ships the system with Windows (although you can download a build of HoloISO if you’d like to install it yourself). Now Playtron says AYANEO is planning to ship a handheld with PlaytronOS by the end of 2024.

With a growing number of handheld gaming PCs shipping, it’s likely that Playtron will face some serious competition though. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Microsoft take steps to make Windows more handheld-friendly. And Valve has long said that SteamOS isn’t just for the Steam Deck… although it’s unclear if or when we’ll see any third-party devices shipping with the operating system.

Meanwhile, folks looking to check out PlaytronOS shouldn’t have long to wait: the Verge says a public alpha is coming within the next two months.

via The Verge and GamingOnLinux

