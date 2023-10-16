The last Google-branded smartphone to support video output over a USB cable was the Nexus 5, which was released in 2013. But a decade later Google has released a new set of phones that do have the hardware to support video output.

Unfortunately that doesn’t mean you can just plug a monitor into the USB-C port on your shiny new Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro smartphone, because that functionality is still disabled by default. Since its disabled via software rather than hardware though, it turns out there’s a workaround for folks willing to root their phones.

This summer Kamila Wojciechowska found clues hinting that the Pixel 8 series hardware would be able to support video output, and a few weeks ago Mishaal Rahman suggested a method for enabling DisplayPort Alt Mode (video output over USB-C) on Pixel 8 series devices. Now that method’s been confirmed to work, at least in some situations.

Xda-developers forum member Freak07 has even released a Magisk module that should make it easy to enable video output on a rooted Pixel 8 phone, after posting a short video showing the feature in action.

Rahman notes that there’s a chance that some USB-C cables and/or USB-C docks with display output may work better than others, as some folks have had trouble getting things to work with the hardware they have on hand.

Since Google disables video output over the USB-C port via software rather than hardware, it’s possible that the company could be planning to add official support via a future software update. But for now, you do need root access, since the only known way to enable the feature is to modify a system configuration file that’s normally protected.

New day, new Pixel 8 news. But this time it´s really great news for a lot of people I suppose. I was able to get display output over USB-C working on my Pixel 8 Pro by enabling the prop mentioned by @MishaalRahman in the quoted tweet. https://t.co/rqwfDhCCHw pic.twitter.com/34rzXk5az6 — Mile (@mile_freak07) October 15, 2023

