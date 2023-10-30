There’s no shortage of cheap gadgets you can plug into the HDMI port of a TV to turn it into a smart display for streaming media from Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, or Disney+.

But the Raspberry Pi-powered PiPocket goes a bit further and basically lets you turn any display with an HDMI input into a Linux or Android-powered computer. Its makers are running a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign with the goal of shipping the first units to backers in February, 2024.

The PiPocket has an HDMI connector on one end, allowing you to plug the dongle directly into the HDMI port of a TV or monitor.

On the other end there’s a USB Type-C port for power and two USB 2.0 Type-A ports that can be used to add a keyboard, mouse, storage, game controllers, or other peripherals.

There’s also a microSD card reader for storage and an IR receiver that allows you to use the device with a remote control (as long as it sticks out far enough from your display for you to get a line of sight between the remote and the stick).

It’s powered by a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 with a 1.5 GHz Broadcom BCM2711 quad-core ARM Cortex-A72 processor featuring 4K/60Hz video support as well as support for OpenGLE ES 3.1 and Vulkun 1.0 graphics and WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity.

Kickstarter reward levels start at £40 (about $50) for a PiPocket dongle without a Raspberry Pi CM4. If you opt for this reward, you’ll need to supply your own compute module. Rewards start at £74 (about $90) for PiPocket + CM4 with 1GB of RAM.

While that’s close to twice the price of a 4K-ready Chromecast with Google TV, Roku Streaming Stick+, or Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, it’s basically a full-fledged computer that can do a lot more than any of those media streamers. And it’s still less than you’d probably end up spending to get a PC-on-a-stick with a recent Intel processor.

That said, there’s something to be said about the simplicity of a dedicated media streaming device rather than a jack-of-all-trades/master-of-none gadget like the PiPocket, which is basically a tiny computer that plugs into your TV, and which is probably designed for folks who find tinkering with their TVs (and PCs) at least as enjoyable as using them to watch movies and TV shows.

Or you could just use it to turn any monitor, portable display, or lapdock into an all-in-one, Raspberry Pi-powered PC.

via Tom's Hardware

