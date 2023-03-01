The PineTab2 is a Linux-friendly tablet with a 10.1 inch display, a detachable keyboard, and a Rockchip RK3566 quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor.

First unveiled in December, the new tablet has a faster processor, more memory, sturdier build quality and other improvements over the original PineTab. But one thing the new tablet has in common with its predecessor? It’s cheap. The PineTab2 will sell for $159 and up when it goes on sale soon.

That’s more than the $100 that Pine64 charged for the original PineTab at launch, but not only is the new model significantly more powerful, but it also ships standard with a backlit detachable keyboard (the original PineTab shipped without a keyboard unless you paid $20 for an optinoal keyboard accessory). Plus, you know, inflation and supply chain issues have made almost everything more expensive in the past few years.

Pine64 says the PineTab2 is tentatively scheduled to go on sale in April, 2023, although that date is subject to change. When it is available, customers will have two pricing/configuration options to choose from:

PineTab2 with 4GB RAM / 64GB storage for $159

PineTab2 with 8GB RAM / 128GB storage for $209

Both versions feature LPDDR4 memory, eMMC flash storage, and an exposed PCIe connectors that tinkerers can use to connect other hardware (although there’s not enough room inside the tablet for an SSD).

The PineTab2 has USB 3.0 Type-C and USB 2.0 Type-C ports, a micro HDMI port, 3.5mm audio jack, and microSD card reader. There’s a 5MP rear camera and 2MP front-facing camera.

Pine64’s Lukasz Erecinski says the tablet is also designed to be user serviceable thanks to a modular design. The cameras, battery, and USB keyboard connector are all removable and can be replaced in less than 5 minutes. The eMMC flash storage is on its own replaceable printed circuit board. And the IPS LCD display can also be replaced.

While the PineTab2 will most likely ship with a GNU/Linux distribution pre-installed, like most Pine64 hardware, it’s designed to let users flash their choice of operating systems. Software is still a work in progress: the custom build of Arch Linux that Erecinski got to demonstrate on the tablet at last month’s FOSDEM meetup didn’t yet support the tablet’s USB 3.0 port, cameras, or Bluetooth functionality, but it’s probably best to think of Pine64 devices as Linux software development platforms first and actual, usable devices second.

via Pine64 February 2023 Update