The PineTab2 is a tablet with a Rockchip RK3566 quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor, a 10.1 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel touchscreen display, and a detachable keyboard. Unlike most tablets with those kind of specs though, it’s not designed to run Android. Instead it will ship with a custom build of Arch Linux, and users are welcome to flash their own operating systems.

First unveiled late last year, the PineTab2 is also just one of two new tablets from Pine64. The company’s new PineTab-V looks virtually identical on the outside. But under the hood it has a RISC-V processor rather than an ARM-based chip. Unfortunately there’s not much you can actually do with the RISC-V model yet, so the company is positioning it as a device for developers (and maybe for optimistic early adopters). Both tablets are now available for pre-order for $159 and up.

The starting price gets you a tablet with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a detachable keyboard. But you can also pay $50 more to get twice as much memory and storage.

The tablets are also hacker-friendly, with a modular, user-serviceable design that makes it easy to replace components like the 5MP are and 2MP front-facing cameras, the battery, display, and the USB keyboard connector. Even the eMMC storage is can be replaced since it’s on a removable daughter board.

Other features include USB 3.0 Type-C and USB 2.0 Type-C ports, a micro HDMI port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and microSD card reader.

The PineTab2 will ship with DanctNix Arch Linux featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment, but Pine64 notes that the operating system is still pretty rough around the edges when it comes to support for the tablet’s hardware. Like most Pine64 devices, the Pine64 is enthusiast-level hardware that could get more useful over time, but only if a community of developers works together on software for the PineTab2.

Still, it’s not exactly going to be a paperweight if you decide to buy one despite lacking any coding skills.

The PineTab-V, meanwhile, offers an entirely different value proposition at this point, and it’s probably a good idea for non-developers to hold off on buying one for a while.

RISC-V has generated a lot of buzz over the past few years thanks to its open ISA (Instruction Set Architecture) and royalty-free licensing. And those features make it an attractive alternative to most chips from Intel, AMD, or ARM licensees. But RISC-V is still in its infancy and the PineTab-V will ship without an operating system, because there isn’t really any OS that works well with its 1.5 GHz StarFive JH7110 64-bit quad-core RISC-V processor and the tablet’s other hardware yet.

That could (and probably will) change over time, but right now this is a tablet only a developer could love.

via Pine64 blog