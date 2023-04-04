The PineTab-V is a tablet with a 10.1 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel display that comes with a detachable keyboard cover and supports up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It’s also one of the first tablets to ship with a RISC-V processor.

First unveiled in an April 1st post on the Pine64 blog, it was unclear at first whether the tablet was an April Fools’ Day joke. But the company has since revealed that the PineTab-V is real and it will be available for purchase starting April 11th for $159 and up. But while the hardware is ready to go, so far there’s very little software support for the tablet. It doesn’t even have an operating system yet.

Pine64 says the PineTab-V is physically almost identical to the company’s PineTab 2 tablet, which goes on sale at the same time for the same price ($159 for a 4GB/64GB version or $209 for 8GB/128GB).

But while the PineTab 2 has an ARM-based processor and ships with a build of Arch Linux with the KDE Plasma desktop environment, the PineTab-V doesn’t even boot into a command line Linux environment yet.

In other words, if you’re not a developer, you probably shouldn’t buy one yet. But if you are a developer, you may be able to help port existing software or create new software that can run on the tablet.

This won’t be Pine64’s first foray into RISC-V hardware. The Star64 single-board computer, for example, has a 1.5 GHz StarFive JH7110 64-bit quad-core RISC-V processor. And the Pine64 Ox64 is a cheap microcontroller board with a BL808 low-power RISC-V chip.

The PineTab-V is expected to have the same JH7110 processors as the Star64, which should theoretically help developers working on software for the single-board PC to adapt it to the tablet, and vice versa. In practice, things might be a little more complicated than that though, since the Star64 is a single-board PC without a a display, battery, or touch panel.

Pine64 says that while the main difference between the PineTab-V and PineTab 2 is the processor, there is one other difference: the ARM-based model will ship with a “silver-gray” back cover, while the PineTab-V is black.

via Pine64 March 2023 Update