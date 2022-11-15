The PineBuds Pro are true-wireless earbuds with support for active noise cancellation, touch controls, and a charging case with a USB-C port and LED battery status indicator. And like most of Pine64’s devices to date, they support user-flashable firmware, allowing you to customize the performance and behavior of the earbuds.

Pine64 first announced the earbuds in April, and now the company says they’ll be available for purchase from the Pine64 Store for $69 starting December 2, 2022.

Customers who just want a pair of earbuds that work right out of the box can use the standard firmware that comes with the PineBuds Pro. But that’s closed-source firmware.

Developers, power users, and open source enthusiasts can flash different firmware. Pine64 says there are three options available at launch: the default closed firmware, open source firmware (which is still a little buggy), and “an open source minimal SDK” for developers that want to build their own firmware.

Note that there are some closed-source components even in the “open” software, as some proprietary software is still required for communication with the earbud hardware.

Pine64 anticipates custom firmware that will allow users to do things like change what happens when you use the touch controls, alter audio settings or other behavior, or add new features such as turning the earbuds into hearing aids.

The earbuds feature a BES2300 processor, which is a 300 MHz dual-core ARM Cortex-M4F chip, support for Bluetooth 5.2, active noise cancellation, echo cancellation, and multi-band EQ and base enhancement, among other things. There are 3 microphones and a 6mm speaker in each earbud.

You can find more details in the Pine64 wiki.