Pine64 is a company that sells single-board computers, laptops, smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches that are designed as hacker-friendly devices capable of supporting GNU/Linux and/or other free and open source software.

Now the company is branching out into the smart speaker space. The PineVox is a work-in-progress smart speaker designed to run open source voice assistant and/or home automation software like Home Assistant.

Detailed specs haven’t been revealed yet, but Pine64 says the speaker has a Bouffalo Lab BL606P processor, with two RISC-V CPU cores and support for WiFi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Ethernet, and USB functionality.

There’s also a hardware kill switch for the microphone, which not only triggers software to mute the microphone, but only allows the microphone to be re-enabled by flipping the hardware switch, making it impossible for the mic to record your voice when it’s been disabled.

Pine64 also says the PineVox speaker is “designed specifically for voice applications rather than music playback,” which is probably great if you’re looking for a voice assistant… but maybe not what you’re looking for if you were hoping for a voice-controlled music speaker (although you could probably use the PineVox as a controller for a connected speaker).

More details should be available closer to launch, but for now Pine64 says developers are working “to get a minimal firmware image ready” for demonstration purposes.

The company has a habit of shipping hardware with little software support, instead relying on independent developers and enthusiasts to build a software ecosystem around its products. That helps keep costs low, but also limits the appeal of Pine64 hardware, at least when new products first launch.

Pricing and availability information for the PineVox haven’t been announced yet.

via Pine64 Blog

