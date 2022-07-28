Open hardware company Pine64 has made a name for itself in recent years by offering low-cost, hacker-friendly hardware including smartphones, laptops, and single-board computers sporting ARM-based processors.
But Pine64 has also dabbled in RISC-V architecture. The Pinecil line of smart soldering irons have a RISC-V chip. So does the Pinecone IoT dev board. Now the company is preparing to launch its first single-board computer (SBC) that will be its most powerful RISC-V device to date. Meet the Star64.
At the heart of the upcoming SBC is a StarFive JH7110 64-bit RISC-V processor with four 1.5 GHz SiFi FU740 CPU cores and Imagination BXE-2-32 graphics. According to Pine64, the chip should deliver performance that’s comparable to the Rockchip RK3566 quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 chip at the heart of the company’s Quartz64 board.
RISC-V is a royalty-free, open instruction set architecture that’s been gaining steam over the past few years and there are a growing number of products featuring RISC-V processors (not to mention, a growing number of chip makers introducing new processors based on the architecture).
Pine64 plans to offer two configurations of the Star64, one with 4GB of RAM and another with 8GB. They’re expected to sell for around $60 and $80, respectively.
Both models are expected to feature a PCIe connector, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, USB 3.0 and GPIO headers. The company plans to offer models with just one Ethernet port in the future for about $5 less than the dual Ethernet versions.
Pine64 says the board will follow the “Model A” form factor, meaning it’ll measure around 133 x 80 x 19mm (5.24″ x 3.15″ x 0.75″). That makes it a bit larger than a Raspberry Pi Model B, but the extra space means there’s room for that PCIe slot and other I/O connectors.
It’s still unclear when you’ll actually be able to get your hands on the board.
This (as usual) looks very tempting from Pine64… The JH7110 processor is the updated version of what’s in the VisionFive..which apparently had some issues. And with an Imagination GPU, presumably this board will be able to handle videos well.
I wonder what OS is going to be bootable on it, and I wonder what apps will be available? (I know that, ironically, Armbian is now running nicely on boards with the D1 chip…)
A “single-board computer” is an oxymoron, since you need at least components like a keyboard, a screen that can’t possible be on a board, not even mentioning disks (mostly SSD these days) and RAM, none of which seem to be on that specific board.
It’s just seems to be a classic motherboard with a small format, so why not call it just what it is?
Because generally the semi-permanently mounted expansion cards and modules attached to the conventional “motherboard” can be called “daughterboards” and if you can’t put a daughterboard into the board that has the CPU on it it’s not a motherboard. Of course one could argue that something semi-permanently mounted in a USB slot is a daughterboard, but I think by this point most people have accepted that “SBC” means “looks like and is used like a Raspberry Pi” and there’s not much of a point to messing that up. Also, SBCs can be used without peripherals, you just need to set up the data and programs on their storage on another computer first, and after that every interaction can be more “remote management” than “using the computer”.
Most excellent. A RISC-V board from a trusted manufacturer. Count me in.
