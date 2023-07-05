The Picopad is a tiny game console with a 2 inch, 320 x 240 pixel IPS LCD display, 8 buttons (including four that function as a pseudo-direction pad), and a Raspberry Pi Pico with an RP2040 microcontroller for brains.

It’s available for purchase in the Czech Republic for about $40, but the Picopad is also an open source device with hardware schematics, software and, SDK files available at GitHub.

While the RP2040 microcontroller isn’t exactly a high-performance processor, it has enough horsepower for classic arcade games like PAC-MAN, Centipede, Space Invaders, and Tetris, as demonstrated in a short video, as well as newer classics like Flappy Bird. And yes, it can also run DOOM.

The system also has a microSD card reader for storage, a 500 mAh battery for power, a built-in speaker, and a pretty geeky design: it’s made from a stack of three printed circuit boards connected to one another, without a proper case.

But the up side is this lets you design your own case if you’re so inclined. And it also exposes GPIO, UART, I2C, and analog other pins for folks that want to program, debug, or otherwise modify the system.

Folks in the Czech Republic who want a Picopad can choose between a model with WiFi and Bluetooth (for about $42) or a model with no wireless support (for $39). Both come as kits, with much assembly required. But there’s a helpful YouTube video that shows the build process.

via HackADay

